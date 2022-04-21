With so much information online about sugar detox, it can get difficult to sift through everything to get a clear picture of the truth. Undoubtedly, consuming too much sugar is directly associated with Obesity and a host of other diseases, including Heart and Liver-related problems. All this can sometimes lead to a fear of sugar, which is unfortunate because we need sugar to live & conduct our bodily functions.Also Read - Suffering From Piles? 5 Food to Avoid That Can Cause Hemorrhoids

So first, let us tackle the first question, what is sugar? Sugars are carbohydrates, and they provide a source of energy in our diet. There are several different sugars, and while some occur naturally in some foods, such as fruit and dairy products, others are manufactured and added to a wide variety of foods. Further, simple sugars, or Monosaccharides, include Glucose and Fructose; white granulated sugar is a compound sugar or Disaccharide known as Sucrose, which consists of Glucose and Fructose. During digestion, the body breaks down Disaccharides into Monosaccharides. Sugar can take many different forms, including white, raw, or brown sugar, Honey, or Corn Syrup. Ahead, we look at some myths about sugar detox and why cutting sugar entirely from your diet is not the answer.

Rajeswari V Shetty, HOD-Dietetics, Fortis SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim shares 3 myths about sugar detox.

Myth 1: Sugar Causes Diabetes

Type-2 Diabetes is a condition in which a person’s blood sugar stays too high for a long duration. If the blood sugar is high for too long, it can cause blindness, limb amputations and Cardiovascular Disease (CVD). Since Diabetes is focused on high blood sugar, there is a common belief that consuming a lot of sugar leads to Diabetes. Diabetes is more complicated than just saying you have a high sugar level in your body. Insulin allows sugar (Glucose) to enter your liver, muscle, and fat cells. High blood sugar in diabetes is due to a lack of, or decreased function of the hormone Insulin.

Obesity and Diabetes have a close relationship as 90% of people with type-2 Diabetes are Obese. As Obesity makes the body less sensitive to Insulin, it becomes difficult for the body to regulate blood Glucose. Further, a sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise also contribute to the risk of Diabetes as 80 per cent of blood Glucose is absorbed by our muscles. When we are not physically active, there is nowhere to store blood Glucose, which can cause myriad health problems. Consuming a lot of sugar will lead to a calorific surplus, long-term weight gain, and Obesity, which might indirectly affect the risk of Diabetes. So always consume sugar in moderation.

Myth 2: Sugar is Easy to Spot in Food and Packaged Products

Everyone thinks that desserts and soft drinks are the main culprits for sources of sugar in the diet. But this is not true because sugar can be present in many places that may not be easily visible. There are so multiple products where added sugars lurk, especially when it comes to packaged foods. When people decide to limit added sugars, they know to avoid the obvious culprits like Candy, Cookies, and baked goods. But the truth is that sugar is present even in packaged foods that are marketed as ‘healthy,’ such as flavoured Yoghurts, Granola, energy bars, Cereals, flavoured Applesauce, Bread, and spreads (like BBQ sauce or some nut butter). Reading the ingredients label is essential to determine how much-added sugars a product contains. While you must look for the word sugar, know that many sugar aliases exist, including high Fructose Corn Syrup, Cane Sugar, Corn Sweetener, Molasses, Syrup, Fruit Juice concentrates and Honey. Another tip to keep in mind is that if sugar appears within the first few ingredients in a packaged product, it is best not to buy it as it will contain a high level of sugar.

Myth 3: To Reduce Sugar in Your Diet, You Must Also Cut Back on Fruits

The fruit bowl is safe and a healthy alternative to desserts and Cookies. Fruits contain sugar, but that sugar is naturally occurring Fructose, that are easily broken down in the body. Besides, fruits also contain several essential nutrients, like dietary fibre, Vitamins (like vitamin C), Minerals (like potassium) and Antioxidants. These nutrients have a wide range of health benefits and are essential for a healthy diet. When considering food options for a meal, it is necessary to go beyond a single food component like sugar that it contains and look at the whole package of nutrients that it offers, so that there is a balance of nutrients in the meal.

In conclusion, it would be wrong to call sugar a ‘white poison’. The need of the hour is to control our daily intake of sugar that is in balance with other nutrients like Proteins, Vitamins, and Carbohydrates. It is equally important to have a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise – walk, run, do Yoga, and stay active in the best possible manner. And remember, if we keep our sugar intake to 5% of our acceptable and recommended calorie intake, and perform moderate exercise, it should not ideally cause any adverse health risk or disease.