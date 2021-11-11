Diwali and the long weekend has finally come to an end. Due to the festive preparations, we tend to ignore our bodies which takes a toll on our skin and hair and they start to lose their glow and shine. With an awfully busy schedule wherein you need to clean your house, shop, socialize, attend festive parties, it is suggested to not compromise with your health and your body.Also Read - Diwali 2021: Practice These 6 Easy Self Love Steps This Festive Season

Taking it to Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar, renowned nutritionist, shares interesting hacks on how to get back to basics post the Diwali celebration. “ If this has also been accompanied with late nights, erratic meal times, etc., making you feel bloated and dull, here are the top 3 food items to help you recover” Also Read - 5 Easy Ways to Keep a Tab on Your Sugar Levels This Festive Season

Here Are The Tips:

Sugarcane

According to Rujuta, chewing on it or crushing it fresh and drinking its juice. India’s traditional detox and go-to therapy for jaundice, sugarcane has properties to make you feel as good as new. Tulsi Puja, which marks the end of Diwali, has sugarcane as the main prasad for exactly this purpose, it allows you to detox from all the excesses of the festivities. It is rich in glycolic acid, the exact same thing that they use in expensive peels and cosmetics, to bring back the glow on your face and even help restore the collagen tissue

Tender Coconut Water

“It can immediately fix the electrolyte balance and reduce bloating in the stomach. Surely, something that one must reach out for first thing in the morning for a quick recovery from the late-night card parties. Don’t forget to eat the tender coconut, the medium-chain fatty acids in the coconut can boost your stamina and will actually help you feel like not postponing your workout to the next morning,” says Rujuta.

Gulkand

Rujuta says,” Therapeutic mixture of rose petals, sugar and some herbs, gulkand can reduce and even prevent acidity. Excessive eating and sleep deprivation is a potent combo to ruin the gut flora and the intestinal mucus. Fortunately, something as tasty as gulkand is easy to reach out. You may mix it in milk or simply have it by itself and it will put your intestines on the fast track to recovery.”

Special One

1 tsp jaggery & ghee mixture post lunch and dinner. Cleans up not just the intestines but sinuses too.