With the Covid-19 pandemic, everything is now digital. From schools to offices to shopping, people prefer doing it in 'a tap away' format. However, physical exercise is paramount and without that, it can lead to several issues like back pain. Backache has become the most common issue among people. Right from school-going kids to adults, backache is seen as a problem.

Taking it Instagram, Dr. Dixa Bhavar shared important tips that provide relief to backache. Her Instagram caption read "Work from home has it own benefits but it also has it own sweet problems. Along with obesity, indigestion, bloating & constipation- one of the major problem most of the WFH people are suffering is BACKACHE."

Check out the Instagram Post:

“The major cause behind backpain in 90% of adults is Sitting (Sedentary lifestyle),” says Dr. Dixa. Here are the tops that can provide instant relief to backache:

Don’t use a pillow under your head while you sleep. Practice Makarasana, Shalabhasana, Markatasana, Bhujangana daily. Don’t sit in the same position for more than 2 hours. Take 5 mins break & stretch. Abhyanga (massaging your back) with oils help.

Ayurvedic oils to relieve backache are:

Mahanarayan oil

Ashwagandha oil

Dhanwantaram oil

“You can also use sesame/mustard oil from your kitchen pharmacy,” adds Dr. Dixa.