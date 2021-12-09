It is vital to keep the blood sugar levels in the target range as much as possible to help prevent or postpone long-term, serious health problems, such as heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease. Maintaining the target range can perk up the energy and mood. Low blood sugar ( hypoglycemia) has many causes like meal skipping, taking too much insulin, intake of other diabetes medicines, over-exercising, and drinking alcohol. Blood sugar below 70 mg/dL is termed as low.Also Read - Fitness Tips: Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor's Intense Workout Routine Will Inspire You To Stay In Shape, Their Fitness Secrets Revealed | Watch Video

These are the signs of low blood sugar levels: The signs may vary from person to person. Common red flags include shaking, sweating, nervousness or anxiety, irritability or confusion, dizziness, and even extreme hunger. Also Read - Tips on How to Keep Viral And Other Infections at Bay Amidst the Changing Weather

Why sugar level low is dangerous?

Having high or low levels of blood sugar can invite a condition called gastroparesis. Low blood sugar levels tend to impact the signalling of the vagus nerve that is responsible for stimulating the stomach to get empty. Gastroparesis induces problems with the digestive system because it can cause food to spend too much time in the stomach before reaching the small intestine. Low blood sugar levels lead to a variety of problems within your central nervous system. Early symptoms are weakness, light-headedness, and dizziness. Also Read - 10 Easy Ways to Curb Your Hunger Pangs While You Lose Weight

Did you know? Headaches strike in owing to low glucose, especially if you have diabetes. Moreover, there will be blurred vision, headache, and confusion. Untreated, severely low blood sugar can be life-threatening, and cause seizures, loss of consciousness, or death.

This is how you can manage the sugar levels

Stay active: Regular exercise can do the trick, and bring the sugar levels under the recommended range. Taking up any physical activity will help you to maintain an optimum weight, and increase insulin sensitivity. Moreover, increased insulin sensitivity means the cells are better able to use the available sugar in the bloodstream. Exercise allows the muscles to use blood sugar for energy and muscle contraction. Try various activities such as cycling, walking, jogging, swimming, aerobics, weight training, yoga, and Pilates. Monitor the carb intake: The body tends to break carbs into sugars (mostly glucose), and then insulin aids in storing sugar to get energy. When one eats a lot of carbs or has insulin-function problems, this process isn’t carried out properly, and the blood sugar levels go up. So, cut down on carbs and load up on fiber in order to enhance the ability to manage blood sugar levels. Bid adieu to foods like noodles, bread, pasta and opt for vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. Say NO to smoking and alcohol. Stay hydrated: If you are not staying hydrated by drinking water then you are doing it all wrong. Drinking enough water helps keep blood sugar levels within healthy ranges. Water helps kidneys to eliminate sugar through urine. Eat low glycemic index foods: Try barley, yogurt, oats, beans, lentils, and legumes to keep the sugar in the recommended range.

(With inputs by Dr Manish Mavani, MD physician ACI Cumballa Hill Hospital)