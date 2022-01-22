Your eating habits deeply reflect on your health. Hence, it is important that you follow healthy and protein-rich diets. Arthritis can be painful and incontinent for people. It causes pain and swelling and results in causing discomfort and frustration. There are two common types of arthritis in people, rheumatoid and osteoarthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis involves the immunity system of a person whereas osteoarthritis involves the breaking down of your cartilage.Also Read - Can Exercise Manage and Reverse Diabetes? All You Need to Know

With the advancement in the medical field, there are different medicines prescribed by the doctors to help you through this and provide instant relief. Certain food and food tricks also work. If you have arthritis, you can follow these tips to keep the pain at bay and incorporate healthy eating habits.

Here Are The Food Tips to Ease Arthritis

Avoid Eating Inflammatory Foods

An anti-inflammatory food is good for the body. Inflammatory food is filled with carbs, sugar, gluten and preservatives. According to Trista Best, who is going through rheumatoid arthritis, says,” Refined carbs and gluten are both highly inflammatory and can both trigger an arthritis flare or exacerbate the pain of a current flare-up.” Also Read - Is Omicron Really Mild? Doctors Worldwide Are Saying The Otherwise

Include Fish in Your Diet

This is a delight for seafood lovers. Eating fish helps in easing the pain caused by arthritis. Seafood is rich in omega 3 fatty acids. Foods like tuna, salmon, sardines or mackerel should be your go-to. You can also look for omega-3 supplements if prescribed by your doctor. According to Paula Doebrich, the owner of Happea Nutrition, fish is an excellent source of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, and regular consumption of omega-3 rich fish has been linked to reduced joint swelling in people with arthritis.

Include Nuts And Seeds in Your Diet

Not just fish alone, even nuts and seeds are a great source for anti-inflammatory elements and omega 3 fatty acids. People going through arthritis can easily consume nuts and seeds. They are rich in selenium and vitamin E. According to a health portal, nuts and seeds contain high protein and are low in saturated fat. They act as a great replacement for foods like red meat which can cause trouble for people with arthritis.

Include Olive Oil

Olive oil is a replacement for butter or vegetable oil. It helps in reducing swelling and pain for people suffering from arthritis. Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory elements. According to a health portal, olive oil is known as oleocanthal helps in reducing inflammation. It is also helpful for heart health too.