Dietary supplements are substances that you may use to enhance your diet with nutrients or to reduce your risk of health concerns such as osteoporosis or arthritis. Dietary supplements are available in pill, capsule, powder, gel capsules and tablets, extracts, or liquid form. There may be vitamins, minerals, fiber, amino acids, herbs or other plants, and enzymes present. Dietary supplement components are sometimes included in foods and beverages.Also Read - Vitamin B12 Foods: Low Stamina And Strength? Do Add These Vitamin B12 Rich Food Items In Your Diet - Watch Video

DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS FOR OLD PEOPLE

People over the age of 50 may require more certain vitamins and minerals than younger ones. You can ask your doctor or a nutritionist if you need to adjust your diet or take a vitamin or mineral supplement to receive enough of these: Also Read - What is The Right Age to Include Vitamin Supplements in Your Daily Lifestyle?

Calcium:

Calcium, in conjunction with vitamin D, helps to maintain bones healthy at all ages. Fractures can develop in both aged men and women as a result of bone loss. Calcium may be found in milk and milk products (preferably fat-free or low-fat), canned fish with soft bones, dark-green leafy vegetables like kale, and calcium-fortified meals like morning cereals. Also Read - How Much Vitamin C Do You Need For Good Health And If You Are Overweight? This New Study Reveals For First Time

Vitamin D:

The majority of Americans consume less vitamin D than is recommended. Consult your doctor before consuming vitamin D-fortified milk and milk products, vitamin D-fortified cereals, and fatty fish, as well as taking a vitamin D supplement.

Vitamin B6:

It is necessary for red blood cell production. It may be found in potatoes, bananas, chicken breasts, and fortified cereals.

Vitamin B12:

This vitamin supports the health of your red blood cells and neurons. While older individuals require the same amount of vitamin B12 as normal adults, some have difficulty absorbing the vitamin through diet. If you have this condition, your doctor may advise you to eat foods enriched with this vitamin or to take a B12 supplement. Because organic vitamin B12 sources are confined to animal foods, strict vegetarians and vegans are more likely to develop vitamin B12 insufficiency. Consult your doctor to see whether taking a B12 supplement is good for you.

Dr Namita, Head Nutritionist at Fortis Hospital, Noida mentions “Dietary supplements can be useful at any age, but they can also have unintended consequences, such as dangerous prescription medication interactions. They might not be able to work at all. It’s critical to comprehend the supplements you’re taking and why you’re taking them. If you’re thinking about taking a supplement, consult your doctor first.”

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial whether you use dietary supplements or not. Try eating a good diet, being physically active, keeping your mind busy, quitting smoking, and visiting your doctor regularly.