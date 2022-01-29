Milk has 3.3 per cent total protein and contains all nine essential amino acids required by humans. Milk is made up of two main proteins: casein and whey. “If you’ve ever wondered what the liquid on top of a carton of yogurt is, it’s whey. Whey protein refers to a group of proteins found in whey. Casein makes up around 80% of cow milk, whereas whey makes up 20%,” says, Anish Garg, co-founder Abbzorb Nutrition.Also Read - Whey-based beverage can improve your health

Here Are a Few Benefits of Whey

Fast absorbing properties: Whey is an “incredibly quick” protein, absorbing roughly 10 kilograms per hour in the body. A cooked egg, on the other hand, absorbs around three kilograms every hour. That’s why it’s best to eat whey protein right after a workout, when your body is primed to absorb it. Protein is also excellent for promoting muscle growth and maintenance when coupled with strength training.

Whey is an “incredibly quick” protein, absorbing roughly 10 kilograms per hour in the body. A cooked egg, on the other hand, absorbs around three kilograms every hour. That’s why it’s best to eat whey protein right after a workout, when your body is primed to absorb it. Protein is also excellent for promoting muscle growth and maintenance when coupled with strength training. Whey can help to lose weight: While whey protein won’t suddenly eliminate belly fat, it can help you feel fuller for longer and potentially improve the number of calories you burn each day.Whey protein has been shown in researches to be an efficient fat-burning supplement, assisting in the maintenance of weight and lean body mass as we age. Whey protein is highly satiating (filling), which may help reduce hunger. Scientists also came to the conclusion that whey could be an effective therapeutic treatment for obesity.

While whey protein won’t suddenly eliminate belly fat, it can help you feel fuller for longer and potentially improve the number of calories you burn each day.Whey protein has been shown in researches to be an efficient fat-burning supplement, assisting in the maintenance of weight and lean body mass as we age. Whey protein is highly satiating (filling), which may help reduce hunger. Scientists also came to the conclusion that whey could be an effective therapeutic treatment for obesity. Encourage good skin, hair and nail health: Whey protein contains collagen and amino acids, which help to maintain the suppleness and firmness of the skin. A person loses 50 to 100 strands of hair per day, and new strands replace those lost strands on a daily basis. A poor diet can have a big impact on your hair’s fullness and health. Nutritional deficiencies, particularly insufficient protein, can cause hair loss because hair is made up of protein. Intake of Whey can help to increase protein levels in the body, thus making your hair, skin and nails healthy and strong.

Whey protein contains collagen and amino acids, which help to maintain the suppleness and firmness of the skin. A person loses 50 to 100 strands of hair per day, and new strands replace those lost strands on a daily basis. A poor diet can have a big impact on your hair’s fullness and health. Nutritional deficiencies, particularly insufficient protein, can cause hair loss because hair is made up of protein. Intake of Whey can help to increase protein levels in the body, thus making your hair, skin and nails healthy and strong. Combat Life-Threatening Illnesses: The chance of getting potentially life-threatening illnesses increases as we become older. Whey protein may help treat type-2 diabetes as it has shown to increase both the levels of insulin and the sensitivity to its effects. Furthermore, whey can also reduce inflammation and may enhance the body’s antioxidant defenses. On the other hand, Whey protein has also been demonstrated to lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. High doses of whey protein helped lower blood pressure and improved vascular functioning in our bodies.

Three Main Forms of Whey Protein Are

Whey protein concentrate: It contains approximately 70%–80% protein, some lactose (milk sugar), and fat, and has the best flavor. Protein concentration is proportional to the amount of protein in WPC. Protein content in lower-end concentrates is typically 30%, whereas protein content in higher-end concentrates can be up to 90%.

It contains approximately 70%–80% protein, some lactose (milk sugar), and fat, and has the best flavor. Protein concentration is proportional to the amount of protein in WPC. Protein content in lower-end concentrates is typically 30%, whereas protein content in higher-end concentrates can be up to 90%. Whey protein isolate: WPIs are processed further to remove all fat and lactose. WPI typically includes at least 90% protein, has less lactose and fat, and lacks many of the beneficial elements present in whey protein concentrate.

WPIs are processed further to remove all fat and lactose. WPI typically includes at least 90% protein, has less lactose and fat, and lacks many of the beneficial elements present in whey protein concentrate. Whey protein hydrolysate (WPH): is a “partially digested” form of whey protein that has gone through the partial hydrolysis process that the body needs to absorb protein. The digestion of WPH takes less time than the other two forms of whey protein.When it comes to muscle development and fat loss, protein reigns supreme. Other kinds of high-quality protein appear to be inferior to whey protein.

Anish Garg concludes by saying “Unlike all protein powders, good whey brands use a real and transparent system that includes a verification mechanism and a quality report from a NABL (National accreditation board Govt. Certified lab) ) accredited lab to ensure that all customers know exactly what they are getting. This not only demonstrates their commitment to quality and authenticity, but it also allows them to keep their promises to the audience. Customers may also rest certain that they are receiving the necessary nutrition and protein level, which is constant, and that each product is fully traceable. They are also committed to providing clients with a transparent and honest nutritional supplement that is faithful to its label and can be tested anywhere in the globe to ensure quality. So next time check the NABL reports & bust all myths regarding whey protein supplements”

(Authored article by Anish Garg co-founder Abbzorb Nutrition)