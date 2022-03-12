Pandemic made us realise how important it is to prioritise your health. With health and immunity being the top most priority, it is important that you look after yourself by eating the right food. The pandemic has disrupted the entire health care system of the world. It is the right time to strengthen your immunity. You should not follow sedentary lifestyle which includes eating processed and unhealthy food, not getting enough sleep, no regular exercise and even drinking adequate water.Also Read - 5 Tips For Healthy And Cool Guide For a Hot Summer

Taking it to Instagram, Nmami Agarwal nutritionist, shares five tips on how to strengthen immunity. She also talked about the importance of protein supplements.

Also Read - Viral Video: Faridabad Man Seen Exercising by Hanging From 12th Floor Balcony, Horrifies The Internet | Watch

Here Are The Tips

Get adequate 7-8 hours of sleep.

Exercise daily for 30 mins

Intake a nutritious diet rich in protein

Stay hydrated

Talking about the importance of protein, Nmami said,” Make protein your BFF to meet your daily requirement of at least 1 gm/kg of your ideal body weight.” She also said, “Always try and add a Protein supplement to your meal to bridge the Protein gap from your diet.”