The desire for sugar is real, but excess of anything is dangerous and harmful. Knowing what your body craves is critical, and you should also know if your craving is valid and legitimate. Many people who are stressed eat because they find food to be their comfort food, particularly sugar. That is why when people feel pressured or stressed or are facing mood swings they call out for some cookies, biscuits, chocolates in short sugary foods.
Taking it to Instagram, Award-winning Nutritionist Dr Lovneet Batra explains about these sugar cravings. She captions "Sugar cravings are common and can often be explained by simple things:
Low protein intake: Simple carbohydrates enter the bloodstream fast, which quickly raises blood sugar, which subsequently raises insulin levels. Without fiber, protein, and fats in your food, simple carbohydrates alone will leave you neither full nor satisfied, and soon you'll be wanting more.
Poor Sleep: Your internal clock plays a significant role in managing the hormones ghrelin and leptin, which promote and suppress food intake. Poor sleep can decrease the brain function resulting in next-day junk food cravings.
Stress: Stress affects your cortisol levels, a hormone that when elevated will alter your circulating levels of glucose and insulin. Sugar consumption increases serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and appetite.
Mineral Deficiencies: Calcium, zinc, chromium, and magnesium imbalances can manifest themselves as sugar cravings too.
However, she suggest few tips about how can we curb these sugar cravings.
How to curb Sugar cravings?
- Include more proteins or fats into your diet. Avoid meals that are made up of just carbohydrates.
- Get sufficient, better quality, and consistent sleep.
- Seek serotonin from various sources. Try nuts & seeds, warm milk, cherries, or increasing your exercise routine to boost your serotonin level.
- Have magnesium rich foods like Almonds, Walnuts, Pumpkin seeds, Banana in your diet.
- Try a chromium supplement. This mineral is often lacking in our modern diet.