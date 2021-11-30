People used rough cloths, salt, twigs, or chalk to clean the filth from their teeth before the toothbrush and toothpaste were invented. Thankfully, brushing systems have evolved, and we now have a variety of alternatives for dental hygiene. Because of its biodegradability, the bamboo toothbrush has become quite popular all around the world. A bamboo toothbrush includes a bamboo handle and nylon fibres or other natural fibres in certain circumstances that are just as durable as plastic.

The most well-known and well-liked benefit is that a bamboo-based toothbrush reduces needless waste while providing the same level of cleaning as a plastic brush. Recycling, reusing or composting your toothbrush packaging and discarding has never been easier.

For optimal maintenance, it is advised that you change your toothbrush every one to three months. You’ll feel better about grabbing for that new toothbrush if it’s made of environmentally friendly materials. Tanishq Gupta, co-founder of Earthum shares valuable usages of bamboo toothbrushes.

Here Are The Benefits of Bamboo Toothbrushes