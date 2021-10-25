Bloating before periods has become the most common issue among menstruation people. People feel bloated a week prior to their period. This makes them highly uncomfortable and difficulty in concentrating.Also Read - Best Ways to Reduce Bloating; Causes And Prevention Tips by Nutritionist Manisha Chopra

Taking it to Instagram, Simrun Chopra, a renowned nutritionist shared a few tips on how to control bloating before period starts. These tips are easy, simple and can provide a bloating-free period.



The nutritionist says, “This happens due to the changes in estrogen and progesterone. Research shows water retention is usually highest on the first day of the cycle.”

Here Are The Things That You Should Reduce:

Salty as well as processed food should be reduced. Along with these, food which is high in sodium, consumption of those should also be reduced. Refined Carbs: The intake of refined carbs like maida (white flour) and processed sugars should be reduced. These cause spikes in blood sugar levels. This increases the level of insulin in the blood, which causes the kidneys to retain more sodium.

Here Are The Things That You Should Add: