According to Dr. Madhuri Agarwal, vitiligo is a skin disorder that causes depigmentation or loss of colour in irregular patchy patterns. The disorder is rare and it affects about 0.5% to 1% of the world's population.

Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Madhuri bursts important myths around vitiligo. “Well, we all need to understand that our bodies grow and look all different from each other,” says Dr. Madhuri.

Here Are The 4 Myths You Should Stop Believing Right Away

Myth: Vitiligo is made worse by eating certain combinations of foods like milk and cream.

Fact: Vitiligo is not related to or caused by food choices.

Myth: Offspring with white patches in skin born to mixed-race parents suffer from vitiligo.

Fact: Vitiligo is not related to the ethnicity of the parents and most people with white patches may have normal skin colour at birth. Vitiligo is a progressive medical condition that generally emerges as discoloured white patches in a person before the age of 20, though it can occur at an older age too.

Myth: If you see someone with vitiligo, you should turn the other way because it is contagious.

Fact: Vitiligo is neither contagious nor infectious and there’s no way to get it from someone else. So, there is no reason to avoid people who may have visible signs of the disorder.