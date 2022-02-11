With from work from home and online classes, our screen time has increased drastically. The pandemic has made everything digital but has put a lot of pressure on the eyes too. It is of paramount importance to practise eye exercises, wear glasses that reduce exposure to blue light and have regular eye checkups. With the right kind of food, you can keep eye issues at bay.Also Read - 8 Measures to Follow to Boost Immunity if Your Child Tests Covid-19 Positive
Taking it to Instagram, Dr Aiswarya Santhosh Ayurveda expert shared tips on how to take care of eyes. Aiswarya suggested foods like ghee, amla, raisins, rock salts and triphala. These are good for eye health and eyesight.
- Having Triphala powder mixed with ghee and honey in unequal quality at night is very good for eye health
- Amla is loaded with a high percentage of Vitamin C, nearly 20 times more than Orange. Vitamin C plays a significant role in maintaining retinal cells and also in promoting healthy capillaries.
- Amla is chakshushya in nature that means very good for the eyes. Amla is very good, especially in diabetic retinopathy conditions.
- Rocksalt is the only salt that is good for eye health. So using rocksalt more in cooking helps to maintain good eye health.
- The polyphenolic phytonutrients in Raisins help get rid of the free radicals that harm the vision and cause degeneration of the eye muscles. This helps to improve the vision and overall health of the eyesight.
- Raisins are very pitta balancing in nature.
- As Netra(eye) is a pitta sthana, using raisins helps to maintain good eye health.
- Honey- Good honey is chakshushya in quality that means it’s very good for eye health.
- Taking normal plain ghee according to your digestive power is good for the eyes. There are many medicated ghee especially formulated for eye health in Ayurveda.