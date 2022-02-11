With from work from home and online classes, our screen time has increased drastically. The pandemic has made everything digital but has put a lot of pressure on the eyes too. It is of paramount importance to practise eye exercises, wear glasses that reduce exposure to blue light and have regular eye checkups. With the right kind of food, you can keep eye issues at bay.Also Read - 8 Measures to Follow to Boost Immunity if Your Child Tests Covid-19 Positive

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Aiswarya Santhosh Ayurveda expert shared tips on how to take care of eyes. Aiswarya suggested foods like ghee, amla, raisins, rock salts and triphala. These are good for eye health and eyesight. Also Read - 5 Superfoods to Keep a Track of Thyroid Health

