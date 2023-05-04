Home

5 Ayurvedic Tips to Protect Your Child’s Immunity During COVID-19

Ayurveda is a miracle of nature and it's high time we move to utilise it to its full potential. Here are a few remedies to help your child fight COVID-19.

Ayurveda tips to protect your child from COVID-19 (Photo: Pixabay)

Mumbai: The recent resurgence of the novel Coronavirus in India has got everyone worried, especially the parents of young children. Considering the fact that there’s no vaccine available for kids under 12 years of age, parents have to be extremely cautious to prevent little ones from infection. To ensure that kids stay safe and healthy, it is crucial to take some precautionary measures and work towards boosting the immunity of kids. Here are five simple tips that you must consider to keep your children protected from the latest Covid variant:

Apply Anu Oil in Nostrils:

Made with a combination of different herbs with multifarious benefits, Anu oil is an excellent Ayurvedic mixture that is credited for opening up the nasal passage, assisting in relaxation, and strengthening the respiratory system. Everyday application of 1-2 drops of warm Anu Iin kids’ nostrils can create a mechanical barrier over the mucosal surface and also act as an excellent antimicrobial agent, that neutralizes the threat at the entry level. Warm Water, Honey & Turmeric Gargles:

The throat is another common route of covid infection, that’s why gargling with a concoction of warm water, a pinch of turmeric, and honey is suggested. Gargling with this warm herbal drink 2-3 times a week will not only keep your little ones’ throat in check but also ensure safety from infection and restrict its transmission. Amla Juice:

In order to improve your children’s ability to fight any infection, you need to include natural immunity boosters like Amla in their diet. Drinking fresh amla juice 2-3 times a week is highly advisable but its inherent bitter taste makes it unpopular among kids. It can be mixed with other fruit juices like Pineapple, Apple, Orange, etc. to make it tastier for the kids. If fresh amla is not available, dry amla can be soaked overnight in water, macerated, filtered, and used for cooking, or can be mixed with fruit juices, etc. Golden Milk:

One of the simplest and most effective ways to improve overall respiratory health is by consuming the immensely popular golden milk. To prepare this, you need to add 1/4 tsp of turmeric and 1 pinch of black pepper powder to a glass of warm milk. You may also add raw cane sugar to enhance its taste. Daily consumption of this special milk will play a pivotal role in keeping your child’s respiratory ailments at bay. Onion & Honey Syrup:

This remedial syrup can be easily prepared at home by following simple steps. You can begin by chopping a small onion and putting it into a glass jar. Then add honey into the jar until the chopped onions are fully submerged. Now close the lid and let it sit for 6-10 hours. Lastly, give the mixture a nice stir before consuming. Giving a dosage of 1/2 to 1 tsp of this syrup on a regular basis can also improve your kid’s respiratory system.

Please note that these are tested Ayurvedic remedies to try at home. However, we strongly advise you to consult the doctor first before using any of these remedies or in case you find any discomfort while using them.

— inputs by Dr Swathi Ramamurthy, Head – Research and Development, Herby Angel

