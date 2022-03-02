All of us have become more health-conscious in today’s times after realising the fact that the consumption of junk food has rapidly increased over time and is making us compromise with our health.Also Read - Is Olive Oil Good For Your Health? 7 Myths About Olive Oil Busted

People who are more concerned about their health and fitness use olive oil instead of refined oil as a healthy replacement. But what if we tell you that there is an even better option than olive oil?

Suppose you are more conscious about your health and fitness the try using canola oil. Canola oil, also known as rapeseed oil, is extracted from the seeds of the canola plant. Canola oil has outstanding nutritional values and is an excellent choice for the kitchen. Canola oil is also better than any other oil when frying food.

Among the generally consumed oils, canola oil has the highest content of omega-3 fatty acid and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which makes it come second to flaxseed oil.

ALA helps protect the heart through its effects on cholesterol, blood pressure, and inflammation. Therefore, it is essential to include it in your diet because your body can’t make it.

Canola oil has a light texture and neutral taste. Since it has a mild flavour, it does not overwhelm the taste of other ingredients.

Benefits of Using Canola Oil

Let’s now look at some essential benefits of canola oil, which make it better than olive oil.

Canola oil is the healthiest oil as it contains omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids. It helps in getting rid of joint stiffness and inflammation. It helps cut cholesterol levels as it has 7% saturated fat. Consuming canola oil daily for weeks can lower belly fat by 1.6%. Canola oil is good for skin as it is rich in vitamins E and K. It helps prevent skin problems and signs of aging like acne, wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes, and spots.

Canola oil has numerous other advantages, like it can be used as a body oil to keep the skin plump and moisturized. It also has a higher smoke point, allowing the food to retain its nutritional values. Rapeseed oil contains the least saturated fat of all the oils commonly used in the kitchen. It has less monounsaturated fat and a higher proportion of polyunsaturated fat that lowers LDL cholesterol.

Canola oil is better than olive oil since it has more vitamin E than olive oil, is lower in saturated fat, and has a higher smoke point making it a better choice for Indian kitchens than olive oil.

Now you know why canola oil or rapeseed oil is better than olive oil for regular use in the kitchen. If you are desirous of having a healthy meal, try including canola oil in your kitchen, and we bet you will not be disappointed!

(This article is attributed to Mr. Shammi Agarwal, Managing Director of Pansari Group)