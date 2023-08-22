Home

Health

5 Buttermilk Side Effects That Chaas Lovers Must Read

5 Buttermilk Side Effects That Chaas Lovers Must Read

Buttermilk or Chaas drink too has side effects that you are not aware of. Read here

6 Buttermilk Side Effects That Chaas Lovers Should Know

Buttermilk or chaas is a homemade drink that can be made at any time of the day during summer. The drink helps in building strong bones, improves oral health, and lowers cholesterol and blood pressure levels. As it offers various health benefits, it’s important to note that like any food or beverage, excessive consumption of buttermilk may lead to potential side effects for some individuals.

Trending Now

Know Side Effects of Buttermilk / Chaas

Lactose Intolerance: Buttermilk contains lactose, a type of sugar found in milk and dairy products. People who are lactose intolerant may experience digestive discomforts such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea if they consume buttermilk. Allergies: Some people may be allergic to milk proteins or components present in buttermilk, leading to allergic reactions like skin rashes, itching, or respiratory symptoms. So, first, check with your doctor before consuming the drink. Calorie Content: While buttermilk is generally lower in calories compared to whole milk, flavored versions of buttermilk or those prepared with added sugars can increase the calorie content. Excessive consumption of high-calorie buttermilk could contribute to weight gain. Sodium Intake: Buttermilks that are available in the market contain added salt, which can be a concern for individuals monitoring their sodium intake due to health conditions like high blood pressure or heart issues. Avoid drinking masala chaas if you want to control your sodium levels. Individual Sensitivities: People may experience gastrointestinal discomfort or other symptoms if they have sensitivities to certain ingredients present in buttermilk, such as spices or herbs that are sometimes added. Overconsumption: While buttermilk can be beneficial in moderation, excessive consumption may lead to unintended consequences. It’s always recommended to enjoy any food or beverage in reasonable quantities.

It’s important to remember that not everyone will experience these side effects. Moderation and mindful consumption of buttermilk are key to enjoying the benefits of the drink.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES