Cardio has always been the best part of the exercise. It has been the favourite of all time. When people go on a weight-loss journey, they usually prefer cardio exercises. Cardiovascular exercise or cardio has a lot of aerobic kind exercise for which the body requires a high amount of oxygen. Due to an increase in the heart rate and breathing, the requirement of oxygen in the body also increases. It makes the lungs breathe more to meet the desires.

There are a lot of misconceptions around cardio exercising for weight loss and its effectiveness. Here are five myths that should be stopped believing at once.

Focusing Only on Cardio Exercises

The focus should not just be on cardio but on other things too. Cardio is undoubtedly the most important element for losing weight. However, strength training is equally important too. Strength training is also known as weight lifting and it helps in losing weight effectively. This weight lifting exercise is beneficial for all and not just for people desiring to lose weight. It helps in burning calories, building lean muscles, increasing metabolism. Along with this, it also helps in burning fat at a faster pace.

First Cardio Exercise Then Weight Training

Another common myth is first doing cardio exercises and then weight training. This is not true. After cardio exercise and then hitting weight training, this may lead to injuries and accidents. Intense cardio sessions can lead to weakness and tiredness. Your energy will be drained and you will not be able to complete the training. It is advised to practise these on alternate days. If you are thinking of combining them then it is advisable to first finish weight training and then switch to cardio exercise.

Performing Cardio in Empty Stomach Leads to Burning of More Calories

Another misconception about cardio exercise is performing cardio on empty stomach. Without nutritious and healthy food, the body will not be able to sustain the workout pressure. Staying in fasting for a longer duration of time can lead to a slowing in metabolism rate. It will also make you feel weak and exhausted. Hence, it is advised to eat bananas or nuts 30 minutes before the workout session.

Performing Cardio Exercise in the Morning is More Effective

Performing this at any time of the day is not crucial. The important thing is consistency. The exercising pattern should be consistent whenever you perform, let it be in the morning or in the evening. You must cover a considerable distance every time you perform these exercises. When time permits, you can practise cardio exercises too.

The Best Way of Cardio Workout is Treadmill

This is the most common myth that the treadmill is the best way of cardio exercises. Cardio exercises include rowing, stationary cycling, brisk outdoor walking, swimming, dancing and a lot more. Stressing on just one form won’t yield positive results. You should perform other exercises as well to avoid boredom and receive positive results.