Blood cancer takes place when the body starts producing underdeveloped blood which hinders the normal functioning of the body and blocks the bone marrow that prevents infection. Due to this mix-up, the blood in various cell types performs different functions.

There is a lot of myth around blood cancer. There are various myths around bloody cancer like it is incurable, it is genetic, vitamins and supplements can help it, so on and so forth. Dr Girish VB, Senior Consultant – Hematology, Hemato Oncology, and Bone marrow transplant, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road tells to Hindustan Times about the myths and facts.

Myth 1: Blood cancer is genetic

Answer: This is not true. Risk factors such as smoking and genetic variation like the BRCA1 gene does not guarantee a blood cancer threat. With a healthy lifestyle, genetic risk also reduces.

Myth 2: Taking vitamins and supplements can help in reducing cancer risk

Answer: There is no scientific data to back the statement. However, it is advised to consume whole food rather than consuming artificial vitamins and health supplements.

Myth 3: People with blood cancer have to undergo a bone marrow transplant.

Answer: Bone marrow depends on the individual’s state, underlying condition, treatment, response and other factors. It is not necessary that patients have to undergo transplants. With the advent of technology, the treatment and responses of the patients have improved.

Myth 4: Anaemia is the source of blood cancer.

Answer: Anaemia can be developed in patients battling blood cancer but it is never the source. The main reason for the development of anaemia occurs is due to the lack of red blood cells or haemoglobin as it banks on oxygen. There are various health reasons for the development of anaemia and iron deficiency is the topmost.

Myth 5: Blood cancer cannot be cured.

Answer: With the advancement of technology, cancer treatment is improving and people are living longer than before. Therapeutic agents like chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy, bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy are effective and are helping in beating cancer. With early diagnosis, chances of survival also increase.