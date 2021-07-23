India is home to more than 12% of world smokers. There is no doubt that smoking is dangerous. In India alone, 10 million people die each year due to smoking. Smoking as a habit is seen more common in youngsters these days. These habits then become so addictive that for some people it is even carried to their death bed. But there are more habits that are as dangerous as smoking. We often ignore these habits but they have the potential of causing us the same harm as smoking does.Also Read - "9 Kgs Down, 8 Kgs to Go”: Sameera Reddy’s Weight Loss Journey is Impressive And Motivational

Neha Mittal, co-founder of OneAbove Health Care, the company which provides affordable yet high-quality medical devices to people, shares 5 habits that are as dangerous as smoking:

Loneliness: Research has proven that chronic loneliness can affect your overall health. Its impact is more significant on brain health. There are also studies that point out the connection between loneliness and developing diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. In India, almost 22% of elders stay alone. While, in youngsters, chronic loneliness is ignored. Poor diet: We all know that eating healthy is necessary but not many of us practice that on daily basis. Many of us eat processed foods, junk foods, and foods rich in salt and sugars. Not just those, we often do not include vegetables and fruits in our diet. This habit forms the basis of a lot of diseases like obesity, diabetes, etc. In India, people consume more cereals and are devoid of an adequate amount of proteins, fruits, and vegetables. There is an increasing status of obesity among men and women, especially in urban areas. Inactive lifestyle: In the contemporary world, we all sit long hours in front of the screen. A study in 2014, by the University of Regensburg in Germany, showed that every 2 hours a person sit, s/he increasing the chances of colon cancer by 8% and chances of lung cancer by 6%. This was regardless of other physical activity during the day. Sleep deprivation: Sitting long hours before the screen aids in sleep deprivation as well. The blue light from the screen has been linked with problems like strained eyes, blurred vision, and even cataracts. Almost 33% of adults in the country suffer from insomnia and the bigger problem is that they find it normal. Pessimistic attitude: We all have heard of the phrase that does not let negative attitude ruin your life. But negative attitude and pessimism are now a widespread problem. Pessimism is when you think that things will go wrong or will not go according to your plans. This leads to depression and unwanted stress.

Those were the 5 habits as dangerous as smoking. So, give up on that negative attitude, sleep well, be more active in daily life, eat balanced food and be happy. You will see positive results in your mind, body and spirit once you give up on these 5 habits.