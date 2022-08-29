The initial years are extremely crucial for the baby’s development. The parents need to ensure extra care towards the baby’s health as they are more sensitive and prone to catching illnesses. The immune system of a baby is not evolved enough to fight the sickness and disease-causing factors. The baby being frequently sick and disturbed is a common and unavoidable circumstance. However, it’s always better to be aware and equipped to fight common illnesses.Also Read - Gas Problem: 5 Home Remedies For Those Who Can't Stop Bloating or Farting

Mentioned below are the 5 common illnesses that babies are prone to catch.

Cold: This is the most common illness that babies are exposed to several times a year. It’s because babies are not immune to viruses. The symptoms go away within a few days and are not very serious. The treatment is to ease the symptoms and visit the doctor to check for other causes. Roseola: It is caused by the Human Herpesvirus type 6 (HHV-6) that leads to rash and brief fever. The virus spreads through saliva; it could be through physical contact or from toys and surfaces. If the baby catches the roseola keep them hydrated and cool, and give them medicine to ease the fever. Stomach flu: It is also called gastroenteritis. It leads to frequent diarrhoea and vomiting. It also causes pain and loss of appetite in the children. Keep a close check on the hygiene of the food consumed by the child as the virus spreads through contaminated food. Ear and eye infections: The infection in the ear causes pain and leads to several other symptoms like loss of balance, sleeping trouble, and fluids draining from the ear. Pink eye or conjunctivitis is the most common form of eye infection among babies and children that leads to inflammation. Apart from these aforementioned illnesses, child’s weak immune system makes them more vulnerable and susceptible to some severe health conditions like malaria, pneumonia, influenza, tuberculosis, etc. Awareness and alertness go a long way in protecting babies from these diseases in the early stage. Visit the doctor at the first sight of a symptom and take precautionary measures for the good health of the child.

(With inputs from Dr. Sunil Kumar G, Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Apollo Cradle & children’s hospital) Also Read - Khali Pet Bread: Is Eating Bread Empty Stomach Good or Bad For Health? Expert Answers