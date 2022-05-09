Ageing is a process that comes with a host of added changes – both in diet and lifestyle. Maintaining a proper diet and healthy lifestyle becomes of paramount importance during this period, especially for your mother if she is over the age of 50 or 60. As the body’s metabolism and lean body mass begin their degeneration process, care must be taken to counter its effects.Also Read - Muskmelon: 4 Reasons Why You Should Eat Kharbuja Everyday

Invest your time in learning these 5 common health problems your mother will face:

Menopause : Menopause is when a woman stops menstruating or having her period. For most women, it usually begins between the ages of 45 and 55, but it can also develop before or after this age range. Some symptoms of menopause are hot flushes, night sweats, poor concentration, vaginal dryness, anxiety, mood swings, etc. Loss of calcium following menopause can cause osteoporosis and cardiovascular issues. Hence, establishing good sleeping habits and getting plenty of rest is a must. In order to help maintain bone strength and bone density, and prevent osteoporosis, women should eat meals rich in Calcium, Vitamin D and Magnesium. Breathing exercises and meditation help to relax the body and mind and are an important aspect of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

There is no doubt that women are more susceptible to certain diseases and illnesses than men. A majority of women tend to ignore their health in favour of the health of their families. Thus, it's necessary to pay attention to your mother's health early on.

(Inputs by Rohit Shelatkar, VP at Vitabiotics, Fitness & Nutrition Expert) Also Read - Mumtaz Talks About Her Struggles in Hospital And Breast Cancer History: My Iranian Skin Gave Doctors Trouble