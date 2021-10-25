The festive season has arrived, which means more celebrations, house parties, and finger-licking food. However, for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals, this is the time when they need to balance between indulging in festivities and maintaining their fitness routine. But festivals and fitness are a pair that rarely go together. So, how do you, as a fitness enthusiast, make most of the coming festivals, without compromising on the fun part?Also Read - Want to Test Your Body’s Fitness and Strength? Try This Simple SRT

To clear the air of confusion and doubt, Mr. Amaresh Ojha, Business Head, RoundGlass Gympik shares valuable tips on how to stay fit. Here are 5 tips that you can keep handy during the festival season: Also Read - Seven Cases of New Delta Sub Variant Detected in Indore; Two Army Officers Infected: NCDC Report

Stay Hydrated

From Diwali shopping to Christmas decorations, the festive season demands us to be on our toes all the time. But let that not be a reason for you to compromise on your basic health necessity. To avoid getting dehydrated and restless during the season, make sure to carry a water bottle with you or add phone reminders to help you drink water every few hours. Also Read - Karva Chauth 2021: Fasting For First Time? Watch Video to Know Healthy Fasting Tips

Go for Healthier Options

With several plates of sweets and fried snacks around the table, it is easier to get distracted from the same-old healthy fitness diet. To avoid the guilt later, you can begin by preparing dishes that include healthy and diet-friendly ingredients such as dry fruits, green vegetables, and proteins. If you’re invited to a party, it is best to settle for dishes that are less oily and sugary. You can choose baked, roasted, grilled, or barbequed options to be on the safer side.

Portion Your Meals

Cannot miss out on that festive delicacy? Replace those plates with bowls. It is better to limit your intake of food if you wish to go against your fitness goals but also doesn’t want to discard them completely. Instead of helping yourself to a plate of fried bhajiyas, you can pick up a bowl and savour it, without having to experience any FOMO (fear of missing out). The idea is to take a smaller plate or container so that you serve yourself with lesser amount of food that are specifically festive yet not-so-healthy.

Get Your Quality Sleep

From late-night gaming sessions to early-morning rituals, you’re likely to experience a disrupted sleep cycle during the festivals. However, to maintain a fitness routine and stay active during the day, it is crucial to keep your sleep patterns in check. While it might be difficult on some days, try to complete at least 6-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep between the events or occasions. If that’s too much of a task, catch your powernap whenever you feel tired and give your body the rest it needs.

Plan Your Workout in Advance

Last but not the least, plan your daily workout or exercise routine even if it’s for 15-20 minutes so that you don’t entirely miss on your routine. If you are out for celebrating your festivals during the evening, make it a point to finish your workout in the morning itself. There’s no better feeling of accomplishment than getting your sweat sesh done when you are hard-pressed for time. You feel like a winner and shine like a diva too!

Festivals can be exciting yet challenging for fitness enthusiasts. However, with small and consistent steps during the season, you can achieve all your fitness goals with ease, panache, and fun.