New Delhi: Stressed about dandruff? Looking for ways to treat it naturally? Well, then you have landed at the right page. Dandruff is a medical problem that has brought together over half the adult population across the world – beyond gender, age, ethnicity and race.

How is dandruff caused?

Basically, dandruff is a scalp condition which is caused by a fungus, Malassezia, which feeds on sebum (the oily matter secreted by the sebaceous glands on our scalp) and the dead skin cells which occur naturally due to formation of new skin. Although this microbe is a normal part of the scalp, this is when it turns problematic- the fungus feeds on sebum, breaking it down into fatty acids that may irritate the sensitive scalp of many. This is also the reason for dryness and itchiness on the scalp, leading to the dead skin cells accumulating into visible flakes.

The level of sensitivity of people to these fatty acids determines whether they develop acute or mild dandruff.

Here in this article we have listed out some of the easy-to-try home remedies to treat dandruff and its related issues naturally. Check them out.

5 Easy Home Remedies to Treat Dandruff Naturally

Use Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has multiple health benefits and is often used as a natural remedy for dandruff. Not just that, but it may also help improve skin hydration and prevent dryness, which can worsen dandruff. According to healthline, coconut oil could aid in the treatment of eczema, a skin condition that may contribute to dandruff.

Apply Aloe Vera

Aloe vera too has immense health benefits. Not only is aloe vera cooling but also mildly exfoliates the skin and has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties which make it a go-to hack for treating dandruff. It is best to directly extract some from the aloe vera plant and apply to the scalp. Leave it on for roughly 20 to 30 minutes and then wash it off with a medicated anti-dandruff or mild shampoo.

Use Baking Soda

Ever heard of baking soda for dandruff? Well, this acts as a scrub and exfoliates the scalp gently, without irritating it and removing dead skin cells. Exfoliation is essential to ensure there is no build up of flakes on the scalp that make dandruff even more visible. For best results, try applying baking soda directly to wet hair and massaging it into your scalp. Let it sit for a minute or two, then continue shampooing your hair as usual using a mild shampoo.

Apply Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is good for both your skin and your hair. All anti-acne and anti-fungal medications include tea tree oil due to its exceptional power to fight fungal and bacterial infections. How to use it? Add a drop or two of tea tree oil to your shampoo and wash normally and you will start noticing the results soon. Thank us later!

Try Garlic

Yes, garlic! Even though its pungent smell may make it a No-No for some but its medicinal value is definitely something that cannot be overlooked. Garlic has anti-fungal properties and hence, you can use it to treat dandruff. Pound a clove or two of garlic and after mixing with water, use it on your scalp to see quick results. If you are unable to bear its smell, then you can also add a little amount of honey and ginger to it.