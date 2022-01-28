People experiencing weakened muscles or underdeveloped tissues often suffer from a medical condition called Hernia. It begins when pressure is applied to an organ or the intestines. As our bodies age, the muscles further weaken, and the pressure created in the same space gives birth to loose muscles and tissues, developing a hernia.Also Read - 6 Healthcare Essentials for People With Diabetes During the Omicron Wave

A hernia is a medical condition when an organ of the body comes out through the breaking or opening in the muscle. Most hernias occur in the abdomen between your chest and hips, but they can also appear in the upper thigh and groin areas. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: 5 Things to Know Before Trying to Lose Belly Fat

One of the main reasons for hernia can be a congenital condition. Other reasons may include ageing, an old injury, heavy weight lifting, pregnancy or being overweight. Also Read - Omicron Infection May Protect You Against Delta, And Other Variant of Concerns: ICMR

Hernia can be diagnosed after going through a series of medical screenings as recommended by a medical expert. Some of the common symptoms include pain in the affected area, swelling or bulging, discomfort that increases with physical activity. Symptoms or signs can vary, depending upon the type of hernia too. For instance, when there is inguinal hernia, a lump will be visible on either side of the pubic bone. Hernia can also be felt through touch while standing or bending or may be coughing.

Types of Hernia

Inguinal Hernia: It is the most common type of hernia. It occurs when the intestine comes out through the weak abdominal wall.

Hiatal Hernia: It happens when the stomach pushes out through the diaphragm into the chest cavity.

Umbilical Hernia: It occurs mostly to children or babies. In this type, the intestine comes out through the weak abdominal wall near the belly button.

Easy ways to deal with hernia:

Maintain body weight: When the body weight is in control, the pressure on the abdominal wall is less. Hence, maintaining a healthy body weight is the key to control the effects of hernia. Exercise on a daily basis: Keeping the body in good shape helps to keep hernia under control. This may include yoga and daily exercise. Heavy exercise may require one to bend down which may increase the risk of pressure on hernia. Therefore, it is advisable to pick easy exercises under the guidance of a professional. Maintain a proper diet: Improper diet can cause constipation which is not good for hernia. The common kinds of hernia are related to the intestine which is why it is important to have a healthy diet. Avoid heavy lifting: Hernia occurs due to weak walls. Lifting heavy weights may create pressure in the affected area resulting in further discomfort. Say no to smoking: Smoking can cause coughing which will create pressure on the hernia. This often leads to inguinal hernia. Excessive coughing is harmful for hernia as it pressurizes the muscle and worsens the conditions.

Hernia may not be harmful but its effects can disrupt daily living. Often, people experiencing the medical condition do not show visible signs of suffering therefore the condition gets neglected over the time period. Furthermore, they also do not heal on their own.

Weak muscles and continuous straining can give rise to hernia. It is always advisable to consult a medical expert and check the various methods of treatment. Several advanced surgical procedures can be opted to treat the condition and avoid further health complications.

(Inputs by Dr Manas Ranjan Tripathy, Laparoscopic Surgeon At Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore)