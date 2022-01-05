Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, has again led to home workouts and staying at home. Physical exercise is needed for the body to grow and develop. Failure to perform exercise might lead to various health problems. Our body requires constant movement to make sure the body is fit and healthy. With the work from home and online classes, we have all been tied to chairs and staring at screens. This can lead to many problems.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan is Not Sure If Taimur Ali Khan is Stretching Post Yoga Or Nap | See Photo

Rujuta Diwekar also believes the same. Rujuta is a celebrity nutritionist who also shares various tips on how to eat healthy foods and how to keep the body fit. She said that our body is made up the intention of constant movements. Recently, Rujuta posted a video on Instagram explaining different easy exercises for stretches. The caption read," 5 daily stretches for everyone – week 1 workout, Week 1 workout for the 12-week fitness project 2022 Anytime of the day, and for everyone, takes less than 5 minutes. Stretch, don't stress."

Check Out The Instagram Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

In the video, Rujuta performed five easy stretching exercises. They are easy and can be performed in any corner of the house. At first, Rujuta is seen standing in front of a wall and bringing her feet from behind with her hand and pulling it. She counts till five and repeats with the other leg. For the next exercise, she pushed her palms against the walls and kept her legs at 90 degrees straight as she stretched her upper body. Then Rujuta sat on a couch, kept her knees apart, toes pointing upwards, spine straight, and holds the toes. Rujuta went on to talk about the benefits of back namaskar. She did that by folding her hands to her back in a namaskar position and stretching her back.

Stretching has many health benefits. Stretching helps in providing motion in the body and posture. They also help in increasing the blood flow to the muscle and provide flexibility. Along with it, stretching also helps in preventing back pain.