Diwali 2021: The festival of light, Diwali is just around the corner. In the current turbulent times, Diwali will surely be a festival of joy, togetherness, light and tasty treats. While we enjoy these tasty treats to our hearts’ content, a lot of times we end up indulging in some foods which are high on calories or are deep-fried. The over-indulgence often takes our diets for a toss and also impacts the digestive system. Due to gorging on these sumptuous but deep-fried delicacies, we end up suffering from acidity, bloating and constipation.Also Read - Opt For Vitamin C For Natural Radiance And Glow, This Festive Season

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared easy tips to get rid of digestive issues. In her latest IGTV video, the nutritionist talked about ABC- Acidity, bloating and constipation. Rujuta said the digestive issues are common during the festive season as over-indulgence in high on calorie foods at night can become an issue the next morning. Also Read - No Firecracker, Only Green Crackers This Diwali: How These States Taking Measures to Control Air Pollution

Start your day with Gulkand water

To get rid of digestive issues, Rujuta said that one should start their day with gulkand water. The mixture of Gulkand and water will soothe the stomach. If you are unable to get gulkand, then you can use rose petals. This will help in easing constipation and bloating.

A 15-min nap mid-morning

Who doesn’t like taking a nap, the celebrity nutritionist suggests that take a quick 20 minutes nap after breakfast. This will ease irritable constipation, acidity and bloating.

Finish your lunch with 1/2 banana

Have half banana after having your lunch, you will soon notice all your digestive issues including acidity, bloating and constipation will disappear.

Lie in supta badhakonasana for 2-5 mins in the evening

Supta Baddha Konasana helps in total relaxation as this asana requires lying on the back and the hips should be opened. It will ease constipation and bloating.

Have rice pej or kanji with ghee for dinner

If you are craving sugar, then drinking rice pej or kanji will curb the cravings and also help to reduce ABC.

