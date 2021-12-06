Cooking Beans: We all love cooking and eating. Food is an essential part of existence. However, cooking it the right way is equally important and essential. If food is not cooked properly, bacteria and other dangerous elements might enter the body and are harmful to the body.
Taking it to Instagram, Shonali Sabherwal, shares tips on how to cook beans. This is an excerpt from her book The Beauty Diet. Shonali is known for her easy hacks and tip on improving skin issues, digestive issues and is keen on improving health issues.
Check Out The Instagram Post
Here’s What The Nutritionist Suggests
- Whole beans must be soaked well almost 8 hours overnight (they are yang and by pre-soaking them, we add a yin component to them and as they expand, it makes for balance), discard soaking water please – this eliminates the gas factor. Another way is by adding warm water for about an hour when the bean swells up to twice its size is a way to make keep them firm and retain their shape when cooked (this is more a cooking tip).
- If you feel you have problems associated with digesting beans, then pressure cook them, this will make them more digestible
- Take off the foam, as they cook
- Add salt and any acid forming ingredient like tomatoes, vinegar, only at the end, as it prevents the bean from softening
- To sweeten them, add sweet vegetables like red pumpkin (bhopla), carrots and onions, while they cook, add large amounts (1 cup each) and lesser water.