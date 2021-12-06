Cooking Beans: We all love cooking and eating. Food is an essential part of existence. However, cooking it the right way is equally important and essential. If food is not cooked properly, bacteria and other dangerous elements might enter the body and are harmful to the body.

Taking it to Instagram, Shonali Sabherwal, shares tips on how to cook beans. This is an excerpt from her book The Beauty Diet. Shonali is known for her easy hacks and tip on improving skin issues, digestive issues and is keen on improving health issues.

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonali Sabherwal (@soulfoodshonali)

Here’s What The Nutritionist Suggests