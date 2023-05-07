Home

5 Best ‘Food Combos’ to Try For Maximum Nutrient Absorption

As per Expert, combining certain foods can improve your body's absorption of vitamins and antioxidants. Here 5 food combos that you should definately try.

We’ve all heard how important it is to eat healthy foods. It keeps your health in check and ensures that you get enough of all the essential nutrients. As a result, many of us have begun to incorporate new ingredients into our diet. But did you know that strategically combining certain foods can improve your body’s absorption of vitamins and antioxidants? Yes, you heard that right! there are certain food combinations that help with better absorption of nutrients. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, ”Strategically combining certain foods can help your body better absorb vitamins and antioxidants. So, to master the art of food combining, here are the top 5 food pairings to add to your diet:”

Prebiotics & Probiotics = BANANA & YOGURT

Speaking of breakfast, why not throw a sliced banana on that bowl of yogurt? Combining the potassium found in bananas with high protein foods like yogurt helps build muscle. Plus, bananas, the fruit is high in inulin, a type of prebiotic that supports gut health and enhances the body’s ability to absorb the yogurt’s calcium

Vitamin D & Calcium = MUSHROOMS & SESAME SEEDS

This vitamin-and-mineral combo will help keep your bones healthy. Vitamin D helps bring in more calcium from the foods you eat and the supplements you take. The two work together because the active vitamin D form causes a cascade of effects that increases the absorption of dietary calcium in the intestines.

Vitamin C & Iron = LEMON & GREEN LEAFY

To best absorb non-heme iron, aka plant-based iron, you need to give it a little boost by pairing it with a source of vitamin C. The vitamin C helps break the iron down into a form that the body can more easily absorb.

Healthy fats & Vitamin A or lycopene = OLIVE & SPINACH

Cooking spinach, as well as serving them with a bit of olive oil, has shown to enhance the body’s absorption of the photochemical

Vitamin E & Vitamin C = ALMONDS & ORANGE

Both vitamins play a role in immunity. By adding vitamin C and E into your routine, you’re giving your skin double the antioxidant ammunition to fight damage from free radicals, Vitamin E also aids in the formation of red blood cells, while vitamin C helps wounds heal.

