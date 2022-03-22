Did you know that 93 per cent of Indians are sleep deprived? Around 72 per cent of them wake up 1-3 times every night. Sleep deprivation is linked to a low immune system, weight gain, depression and brain functions among many others.Also Read - New Health Law Draft Bill To Be Introduced Soon, Will Include Various Measures Such As Isolation, Quarantine And Lockdown

Under normal conditions, a human being can go for more than three weeks without food and can survive for about a week without water. But when you go without sleep for 20-25 hours, your performance impairment becomes equivalent to that of someone who has a blood-alcohol level of 0.10 per cent. At 36-72 hours without sleep, your body and mind operate in altered states that can even result in death. Your body can go longer without food and water than it does without sleep.

Not only is the quantity of sleep but also it's quality important. The body's sleep cycle between NREM (Non-Rapid Eye Movement) and REM (Rapid Eye Movement Sleep) is 90 minutes. A complete sleep cycle is important because each type of sleep has its own specific benefits including healing wounds, restoring muscles, energy, memory, brain activity and immunity.

What can you do to sleep better?

Block out the light: We have a natural built-in clock known as the circadian rhythm. When it’s dark, your circadian rhythm triggers the release of melatonin—a hormone that makes you sleepy. Light in your bedroom interferes with this process. Turn off lights, avoid keeping the television on, use blackout curtains or an eye mask to sleep better.

Avoid handheld devices: Light from handheld devices interfere with melatonin production. If you must use them, switch to night mode.

Read: Reading can help clear your mind and lull you into a comfortable mental space.

Follow a routine: Set a bedtime and wake-up time and follow it, even on weekends. Sticking to a schedule regulates your body clock and you will eventually find yourself feeling sleepy at your usual bedtime.

Exercise regularly: According to a recent study, 20 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise daily can help you sleep on time. Moreover, it can ensure that your sleep quality is improved.

Try Homeopathy: According to a study by the National Centre for Biotechnology (NCBI), individualised homoeopathy was highly effective in treating sleep deprivation.

Most people take sleep for granted. But remember that sleep affects you more than you think. When you sleep, your body heals itself every day. That is why you should get the required hours of sleep every day. You can’t sleep less during weekdays and try to make up for it by sleeping more than required on weekends.

(Inputs by Dr Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient and Founder Dr Batra’s Group of Companies)