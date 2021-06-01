Workouts and physical activity have a direct influence on immunity. The positive stress undergone by our body during the exercises can boost our immunity, endurance level, and strength. Also Read - Coronavirus Stress Has Led To Increased Anxiety And Suicidal Thoughts: Study
Once we start challenging our body; proper rest for recovery and nutrition is ensured while our metabolism reaches an all-time high. This helps us to develop and support our immune system against viruses and other attacks.
Pranit Shilimkar, fitness trainer, digital content creator, and founder of Fitnesstalks shares 5 exercises one can do to boost immunity and weight loss, steps to do it, what to avoid, benefits, etc.
Here are few exercises you can do from the safety of your home:
Squats
How to do it:
- Keep a hip wide stance in legs
- Deviate the ankles outside in V shape
- Allow your knees to travel in the ankle direction
- Allow the hips to travel back and sit in full range and then stand locking out knees and hips.
Avoid-
- Compromising on form for heavy lifting
- Don’t let knees cave internally while standing
- Don’t lift off the heels while sitting down
Benefits:
- Good lower-body functional strength
- Quadriceps and glutes dominant
- Good for structural lifting strength
Push-ups
How to do it:
- Take slightly wider than shoulder distance in hands
- Place the palm perpendicular to the floor
- Fade the elbows laterally and go down in full range and push up with the same angle.
Avoid –
- Overextension of the wrist
- Arching the back
- Over flexion of hips
Benefits-
- Builds very good compound pushing strength
- Good hypertrophy for chest, shoulder and triceps
Plank
How to do it:
- Keep arms and legs completely perpendicular to the floor
- Keep the hips in line with the back
- Distribute body weight evenly.
Avoid
- Too much arch or extension in the back
Benefits-
- Strong core
- More endurance
- Stability in core
Close-grip push-ups
How to do it:
- Keep shoulder-wide distance in hands
- Move the elbows close to the body as you dip down
- Push all the way up at the same angle focusing on the triceps
Avoid
- Cutting down the range for repetitions
- Any kind of stretch reflex before pushing
Benefits-
- Strong triceps development
- Safe movement as a compound movement
- Multiple muscles recruiting active
Skipping
How to do it:
- Keep good coordination of muscles
- Keep focusing on one point and jump in a synchronized pattern with ropes
Avoid
- Wrong footwear
- Overuse of knees during jumps
- Do not land your bodyweight on the entire leg or heels
Benefits
- Learning a new skillset
- Building up stamina
- Training endurance for calf