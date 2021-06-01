Workouts and physical activity have a direct influence on immunity. The positive stress undergone by our body during the exercises can boost our immunity, endurance level, and strength. Also Read - Coronavirus Stress Has Led To Increased Anxiety And Suicidal Thoughts: Study

Once we start challenging our body; proper rest for recovery and nutrition is ensured while our metabolism reaches an all-time high. This helps us to develop and support our immune system against viruses and other attacks. Also Read - Malaika Arora Shares Pics of Toned Abs in Inspiring Post: 'Not Lucky, I Work Hard'

Pranit Shilimkar, fitness trainer, digital content creator, and founder of Fitnesstalks shares 5 exercises one can do to boost immunity and weight loss, steps to do it, what to avoid, benefits, etc. Also Read - Coronavirus May Not be Long-Term if Vaccinated. Here's Why

Here are few exercises you can do from the safety of your home:

Squats

How to do it:

Keep a hip wide stance in legs

Deviate the ankles outside in V shape

Allow your knees to travel in the ankle direction

Allow the hips to travel back and sit in full range and then stand locking out knees and hips.

Avoid-

Compromising on form for heavy lifting

Don’t let knees cave internally while standing

Don’t lift off the heels while sitting down

Benefits:

Good lower-body functional strength

Quadriceps and glutes dominant

Good for structural lifting strength

Push-ups

How to do it:

Take slightly wider than shoulder distance in hands

Place the palm perpendicular to the floor

Fade the elbows laterally and go down in full range and push up with the same angle.

Avoid –

Overextension of the wrist

Arching the back

Over flexion of hips

Benefits-

Builds very good compound pushing strength

Good hypertrophy for chest, shoulder and triceps

Plank

How to do it:

Keep arms and legs completely perpendicular to the floor

Keep the hips in line with the back

Distribute body weight evenly.

Avoid

Too much arch or extension in the back

Benefits-

Strong core

More endurance

Stability in core

Close-grip push-ups

How to do it:

Keep shoulder-wide distance in hands

Move the elbows close to the body as you dip down

Push all the way up at the same angle focusing on the triceps

Avoid

Cutting down the range for repetitions

Any kind of stretch reflex before pushing

Benefits-

Strong triceps development

Safe movement as a compound movement

Multiple muscles recruiting active

Skipping

How to do it:

Keep good coordination of muscles

Keep focusing on one point and jump in a synchronized pattern with ropes

Avoid

Wrong footwear

Overuse of knees during jumps

Do not land your bodyweight on the entire leg or heels

Benefits