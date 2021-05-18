Recent studies show that approximately 2.1 million women around the world suffer from breast cancer annually. This accounts for about 11.6% of the total number of cancer incidences worldwide. While the majority of breast cancer cases impact women, there are some rare cases where men too can contract breast cancer. This is because men also have breast tissue just as women do. And the symptoms that men exhibit in case of a breast cancer diagnosis are the same as what women go through. Also Read - 5 Cooling Yoga Poses To Beat The Scorching Heat| WATCH

Healing through Yoga

Yoga is an ancient science that offers a holistic solution through its many practices. Yoga is a combination of physical postures called asanas, breathing exercises known as pranayama, dhyana or meditation, chanting, mudras, and much more. While yoga is known primarily for its ability to boost the immune system it also brings mental well-being along with physical health for the practitioner. Also Read - Yoga To Combat Stress: 5 Relaxing Yoga Asanas To Manage Your Stress Levels| WATCH

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares 5 yoga asanas to reduce the risk of breast cancer. Also Read - Immunity-Boosting Yoga For Children: 7 Asanas To Build Stronger Immune System

Marjariasana

Gently kneel down to come on all force in a tabletop position. Ensure that you are on a yoga mat for any soft surface that provides cushioning for your knee joints. Align your palms under your shoulders and place your knees directly under the hips. Keep your knees hip-width apart and turn your toes outwards.

Marjariasana Variation

Slowly as you inhale lift up the right arm keeping it in line with your shoulder and parallel to the floor.

Simultaneously lift up the opposite leg behind you straightening it and aligning it with the pelvis. Balance on your left palm and right knee keeping the neck and head in a relaxed position. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds, exhale and release. Repeat with the other hand and its opposite leg.

Vashishtasana

From your tabletop position or Marjariasana, gently lift the knees off the floor and straighten them to come into plank position. From here, turn towards your right side balancing on your left Palm, and bring your right foot onto your left. Align the heels and toes if possible or you can place your right foot in front of your left thigh for support. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds, exhale and release. Repeat on the other side.

Twisted Cobra Pose (Triyaka Bhujangasana)

Lie down flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders. Keep your feet apart, at a distance of about 2ft, inhale as you lift your head, turn to look over your right shoulder at your left heel, and exhale as you bring your torso down. Repeat on the other side.

Shalabasana Variation

Lie down flat on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders. Keep your feet together, and toes outwards. Inhale and lift up the right hand, and left leg behind. Keep them straight, as you lift your head and chest up. Exhale as you bring your torso down and repeat on the other side. Hold the pose for 10-15 seconds.

Yoga can be an important component in the prevention or recovery of cancer in the body. Yoga keeps stress at bay, eliminates anxiety, and promotes overall health. Try to incorporate these specific postures into your regular routine. The asanas are simple so you can practice them with awareness on your breath to help you prevent or recover from a breast cancer diagnosis.