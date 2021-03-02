It is that time of the year again. The senior secondary board exams are just around the bend and students around the country are busy preparing to give their best shot for this annual showdown. The period before the exams is filled with considerable tension and anxiety for students and parents. As if the unprecedented virus outbreak in 2020 wasn’t enough to cause sleepless nights in people, the exams have added to the pressure for the students. Also Read - CISCE Announces Board Exams Date Sheet: Check Class 10th ICSE, 12th ISC Official Timetable Here

With coaching classes and revision schedules shifting to the online realm, the students are visibly jittery due to the various disruptions in the examination process. It is essential for students to pace out their revision routines, stay relaxed, eat well, and most importantly, gain plenty of sound sleep. Also Read - How Osteoarthritis Can be Treated With Revolutionary Platelet Rich Plasma Treatment?

Let us look at some of the essentials for students as they gear up for the annual Board Exams 2021: Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine for People Above 45: Check Eligibility And List of Comorbidities

Take A Good Night Sleep

Preparing for the board exams is no easy feat. It requires extensive hours of study and revision. A good night’s sleep is the most important aspect to recharge so that you have a good state of mind for the exam preparation. To that end, a high-quality sleep-inducing mattress ensures long hours of relaxing sleep. Look for a mattress where you get an ergonomically-designed, comfortable, and orthopedic foam mattress that can effectively guarantee a perfect slumber. Brands such as Livpure manufacture premium sleep-based products designed for the modern Indian consumer. They have a wide range of innovative products like memory foam mattresses and pillows, comforters, travel pillows, among others.

Spend some time on exercise

“All work and no play, makes Bunty a dull boy”. This age-old adage is indeed true. While board exam preparations definitely require well-disciplined study time and exhaustive learning methodologies, it is also important to devote ample time to physical recreation. Cycling is the best exercise as it improves both physical and mental health. Board exams can bring anxiety sometimes but cycling will help completely relieve you from it. Powermax Fitness BU-201 Dual-Action Stationary Exercise Bike is easy-to-set-up equipment as it comes with different mode settings with different workout routines. The handles can be stationary or moving as per your requirement. This helps in improving one’s concentration abilities, physical digestion, and quality of sleep.

Ditch the junk food

Steer clear of unhealthy food habits during this crucial period. Besides leading to gastric and digestion troubles, eating junk food regularly can also lead to troubled sleep patterns and a fall in concentration levels. It is medically proven that eating a healthy and well-balanced diet helps in enhancing overall focus during the daytime and better sleep during the night. Eating light and easy-to-digest food also helps in keeping you active and energized. Yoga Bar’s Vanilla Almond multi-grain energy bars are perfect quick and easy snack for just a mid-day protein boost. It is a multigrain energy bar that is filled with micro and macronutrients like whole grains, nuts, berries, and seeds.

Get a Desk Mate

A modern lamp to keep your child up-to-the-minute. For a proper studying session, you need to make sure the desk is well equipped and is not cluttered with several things that can be a distraction. iGear Business Desk Lamp is a perfect desk mate which comes with many features. The desk lamp has a high-definition VA screen that shows the time, date, calendar, temperature, and also comes with an alarm clock. It uses state-of-the-art technology to produce a uniform, stable, anti-glare light to reduce your visual stress due to reading, working, or studying and one of the best study lamps for the eyes in India is.

Ensure perfect sitting place

You can ensure basic steps like setting your room at an optimum temperature but sitting on a chair for a long time for studying sometimes will bring a lot of pressure on the spine, causing pain and disruption in studying. So, a gel seat cushion is a perfect addition to the chair so that it stably supports your body and absorbs it evenly, and distributes physical pressure. It will help you achieve a comfortable sitting position, even if sitting for a long time you will not feel tired. It can relieve your lower back pain, prostration and pelvic problems caused by prolonged sitting.

Jukmen Gel Chair Seat Cushion uses a three-dimensional honeycomb design. Hundreds of honeycombs allow maximum air movement to prevent heat build-up in your bottom, greatly reduces heat transfer between your buttocks and seat. Even sitting for a long time can keep the bottom cool and comfortable and prevent unnecessary sweat. With this gel honeycomb cushion, you can have a happy & comfy studying time.