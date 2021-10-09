Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to fatigue, dizziness, lethargy and loss of appetite. Vitamin B12 is essential for the body. However, it is not naturally produced by the body. It needs to be extracted and consumed via food. It is involved in red blood cell and DNA production. Vitamin B12 deficiency is widespread as not a lot of people can absorb enough. Elderly people are the target.Also Read - What is Vitamin B12 And How Important is it For Your Health? Find Out

Dr. Ritika Sammadar, Max Healthcare Saket, New Delhi speaks to NDTV. Dr. Ritika says," Vegans and vegetarians should get medical advice and take multivitamins and B12 supplements on a regular basis to ensure that their bodies are working properly. Vitamin fortified items, such as dairy-free goods, cereals, tofu, and others, can also be included in your vegan diet on a regular basis."

Here Are The 5 Vitamin B12 Enriched Food That You Should Consume Everyday

Eggs

Eggs are a vital source for including vitamin B12 in your body. To consume vitamin b12, you can try eating eggs for breakfast, salads for lunch and dinner. Eggs also help to increase the nutritional content of soups and stir-fries.

Buttermilk

In dairy products, the availability of vitamin b12 is a lot. Buttermilk goes easy on the stomach and has a lot of nutritious and health benefits. Not only this, buttermilk also helps in digestion. It can either be prepared at home or can be bought from a store to be consumed immediately.

Cheese

Cottage cheese (paneer) or cheese are one of the best sources of vitamin B12. People who do not eat meat can rely on this as it is a good source of vitamins. These are easily available and can be used in different varieties.

Chicken

Among the animal-based foods, chicken is a good source of vitamin B12. It is also a good source of lean protein as it is another way to make sure that the body is not lacking any nutrition.

Fish

Fish is known for its nutritional and numerous health benefits that it contains. Seafood like tuna, salmon, sardines, trout and other seafood, contains Vitamin B12. As stated by the US Department of Agriculture, salmon has a good source of high quantity of protein that roughly has 40 gms in a half fillet. 150 grammes or a cup of drained sardines serves 554% of vitamin B12.