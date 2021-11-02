Physical exercise is very important, irrespective of age and time. For the smooth functioning of muscles and body parts, exercise is very important. When you hit your 40s, you must focus on building stronger muscles and practise strength training.Also Read - List of Foods to Limit or Avoid While Breastfeeding

Strength training leads to building stronger bones. When you start losing muscle mass, the bone density decreases and you become prone to falls and injuries. With regular exercises, you are making yourself stronger and preventing falls and injuries.

Here are 6 Exercises You Should Practice if You Are in Your 40s or 50s:

Squats

Squats are beneficial for all age groups. It can be practised anytime and anywhere. It not only helps in losing weight but also helps in burning calories and preventing ankle or knee injuries. Basic squats help in toning and adding strength to the lower body along with providing strength to tendons, ligaments in the leg muscle. It adds improvement in flexibility in the lower body, back and strengthens knee joints.

Dumbbell Goblet Squat

This effectively works from core, forearm back to upper back muscles. It helps in building additional strength to the lower body and is beneficial for the core. It helps in reducing the risk of injuries and weight loss as well.

Roll Up

This is a good way to tone the body muscles without hitting the gym or workout equipment. It is comfortable and easy. The full-body roll up focuses on abdominal muscles and improves overall flexibility, back muscles and lengthens hip flexors. This exercise helps in reducing stiffness, pain and improves flexibility in the body.

Bird Dog

It helps in strengthening muscles and can be practised across all age groups. It targets important muscle groups like the glutes, rectus abdominis and the erector spine. This exercise removes rigidity in movement, increases balance and coordination. This exercise is helpful for people suffering from lower back injuries.

Push-ups

Modified push-ups help in building strength in the upper body. It helps in strengthing different and important body parts starting right from the upper body like chest, shoulders to biceps, back and triceps.