As much as healthy eating is important, getting a good night's sleep is equally important. A good amount of sleep helps in relaxing and rejuvenating muscles which are good for mental health as well. For long and happy life, sleep is really important.

While it is easy for some to sleep right after hitting the bed, some people find it difficult. This can be due to an unhealthy diet, increased screen time, stress, etc. All these add up to the loss of sleep.

Here Are 5 Food That Can Help You Prevent Insomnia

Warm Milk

Drinking warm milk before hitting the bed helps in sleeping better. Milk has tryptophan that contains melatonin and serotonin. Both have neurotransmitters that help in sleeping peacefully. The presence of serotonin helps in calming the brain which in return helps in stabilising and regulating your mood. All of this adds up to a good sleeping routine. Also Read - Sleep-inducing Foods: 7 Best Foods To Eat Before Bed

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea has healing and soothing properties that help in sleeping better. Along with this, chamomile tea has a positive effect on the sleeping pattern as it has the antioxidant compound apigenin. All of these are linked with getting rid of anxiety and thus providing restful sleep.

Banana

Banana has natural carb content that helps in inducing sleep naturally. Banana has enzymes that support and helps in growing probiotics. Eating prebiotics helps in sleeping peacefully and keeping stress at bay.

Cherries

Cherries have the presence of melatonin, a hormone that is released at night by the pineal gland. It helps in making you feel drowsy and ultimately makes you sleepy. Along with this, cherries are good for mental health.

Honey

Honey can be added to the late-night diet for a good sleep. With the presence of natural sugar, honey increases insulin levels. It also helps in entering tryptophan and serotonin to the brain that releases chemicals and relaxes the body.