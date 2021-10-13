Suffering from arthritis? You know how worse the pain can get. Arthritis literally means a disease-causing painful inflammation and stiffness in the joints. Arthritis can affect patients in any age group. Young children, adults in their prime as well the elderly can be affected with arthritis. There are many types of arthritis, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. According to research, eliminating certain foods and beverages can ease inflammation.Also Read - What is Naturopathy, How Magically it Cures Diseases, And Why You Need to Trust Your Body's Healing Powers - Expert Explain!

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, chief nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi says, "Arthritis is a condition for increased inflammation! So diet which is anti-inflammatory helps improve the symptoms."

Dr Rohatgi shares 5 important food groups to avoid are:

Sugars: Restrict the intake of sugars, high fructose and sweetened beverages. It adds to the inflammation n fluid imbalance. Ultra-processed foods: Smoked, tinned, packaged foods that have high salt, which adds to a load of synthetic preservatives, advanced glycation end products and enhances the inflammation, increases the level of IL-6, C – reactive protein and glycosylated haemoglobin. Cooking vegetable oils: Oils that are high in omega 6 n low in omega 3. Alcohol: Adds to the bouts of inflammation and pain in episodes of gout. Gluten-containing foods like wheat, rye and barley add to the inflammation”

Arthritis just like any other chronic illness, for eg Diabetes, Hypertension, Thyroid disorders cannot be cured. However, medications can ensure very good control so that the patient can live a normal, pain-free life. Regular exercise, a healthy balanced diet and maintaining normal body weight, can go a long way in delaying or controlling your arthritis.