For both men and women, food choices on a daily basis play an extremely crucial role when it comes to leading a healthy lifestyle. However, there are certain foods that men should avoid eating. Scroll down for more details.

Here in this article, we have compiled a list of five foods that men should avoid eating for a healthier body, according to various studies. Check them out here:

Soy Products

Did you know soy products contain phytoestrogens? What are phytoestrogens? Are they harmful? Phytoestrogens are basically estrogen-like compounds that come from plants. According to healthline, some scientists are concerned that a high intake of phytoestrogens may disrupt the body's hormonal balance. According to a study done in fertility clinics in Boston of 99 men, excessive soy intake might decrease sperm concentration. Apart from this, a study published in the Society for Endocrinology suggests that high consumption of soy may have negative impacts on testosterone levels.

Trans Fats

Broadly, trans fats are considered unhealthy for both men and women. Trans fats usually can be found in many fried, "fast" packaged, or processed foods. Researchers are primarily concerned about trans fats increasing the risk of heart disease. Unfortunately, the concerns don't stop there. According to a 2011 Spanish study, increased intake of trans fats are also linked with decreased sperm counts.

Processed Meats

Considering the recent studies associating processed meats to all sorts of illnesses, this isn’t surprising at all. What are processed meats? The examples of them include hot dogs, bacon, salami etc. Several studies have linked meat intake and lower sperm count, but results were not entirely consistent. Although, its worth pinpointing that the same studies did not find any link between eating chicken and reduced sperm health.

Pesticides and bisphenol-A (BPA)

Even though they aren’t food, but the pesticides do end up on vegetables and fruits that we consume. Did you know some of the same chemicals in pesticides can come from non-stick cookware too? In fact, BPA is no better either. It is found in most food packaging and cans. Both BPA and chemicals within pesticides act as xenoestrogens. What are xenoestrogens? They are chemicals that mimic estrogen. Just like the phytoestrogens in soy, xenoestrogens too can wreak havoc on sperm concentration.

High fat dairy products

Next in list we have, high fat dairy products. According to the Rochester Young Men’s Study, an analysis of sperm and diet was conducted on 189 men between the ages of 18-22. It showed that high-fat dairy products (whole milk, cream and cheese) were linked with reduced sperm motility and abnormal sperm shape. In fact, some of this could be due to sex steroids given to cows.

Consuming anything in excess is definitely a health hazard. Therefore, make wiser and better food choices to lead a healthy life.