A person can feel anxious at any point. It leads to the feeling of fear, uneasiness often reflected in sweating and restleness. If this becomes too often, a change in lifestyle should take place. A well-balanced diet along with regular exercise are not beneficial for physical health but for mental health as well.

Taking it to Instagram, Lovneet Batra, a renowned nutritionist, shares tips on what kind of food can helping in managing anxiety. The caption read," Anxiety is a widespread condition, affecting millions of people globally. Symptoms vary, and some people only experience them now and then. In many cases, medication is often required as a main course of treatment. Though, there are some foods you can eat that may help support brain function and lower the severity of your symptoms, mostly due to their brain-boosting properties."

Here Are The Food Suggestions:

Food rich in omega-3: Omega-3s can reduce inflammation and anxiety. Foods such as ghee are a rich source of omega-3. It is suggested to at least have 1 teaspoon of ghee every day in the diet. Food rich in Tryptophan: Yogurt (home-made curd) contains probiotics the friendly bacteria that live in your GI tract and help defend against harmful pathogens. Including yogurt in the diet can benefit the natural gut bacteria and may reduce anxiety and stress. Foods rich in Magnesium and Potassium: Bananas and pumpkin seeds are excellent source of potassium and magnesium, which helps to regulate electrolyte balance and manage blood pressure Eating these foods may help reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety. Vitamin D (Sunshine vitamin): Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to mood disorders, such as depression and anxiety. The best source of Vitamin D is sunlight for 10-15mins in the morning hours. Soaked Raisins & Kesar: Soak raisins with 4-5 strands of kesar and eat these in the night before sleeping.

Lastly, the nutritionist said,” Eating a healthful diet should provide all the nutrients needed for healthy brain function. A healthful diet that contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds, as well as vitamins and minerals might help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.”