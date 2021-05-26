New Delhi: If you are suffering from fever, it is extremely pertinent to ensure you eat right amount of food filled with all the necessary nutrients and at the same time, something that is light and easy on your stomach. Easily digestible foods are something that you should opt for during a fever. Also Read - Covid 2.0 Hits Indian Kids With Severe Symptoms: Doctors

So, here we have compiled a list of some of the best foods that you can consume during a fever, when your energy is at an all-time low.

5 Foods That Will Make You Feel Better if You Have a Fever

Coconut Water

Coconut water is super light on the stomach and most importantly, it will keep you hydrated. Coconut water contains glucose and the electrolytes that can help you stay well hydrated when you are sick.

Khichdi/Porridge

Porridge or khichdi is one of the easily digestible foods. It is nutritious as we add vegetables to it and easy on stomach too. This is something you can consume during a fever and is an ultimate comfort food.

Boiled eggs

Eggs contain protein and it is essential to gain some strength and energy at a time like this. In fact, eggs are also filled with vitamins B6 and B12 that help in boosting immunity. So, boiled eggs are a good choice of food during a fever.

Hot soup

Vegetable soup or a chicken soup is an excellent source of fluids and electrolytes, which can help you stay well hydrated. Most of the times we don’t feel like eating anything solid during a fever. In such cases, a hot soup is a healthy as well as a better option.

Upma

So, upma made up of semolina and vegetables is quite a healthy option when it comes to best food to consume during a fever. Also, did you know it helps with constipation too?