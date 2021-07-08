Scorching heat, sweaty bodies, and dehydration mean that the season of summer is here. With rising temperatures, it is essential to keep a tab on your health. During summer, we often eat loads of fruits to stay hydrated and healthy. But did you know you should avoid eating some fruits with certain foods? You must avoid mixing different types of fruits and veggies as it can lead to indigestion and other health issues.Also Read - 5 Reasons Why Ayurveda is Important For Pregnancy And Postpartum | Ayurvedic Tips Inside

Here, we list 5 fruit combinations that you should avoid eating with foods:

Orange with Carrot: Avoid eating these combinations together as it can cause heartburn and kidney damage.

Papaya and lemon: We often squish lemon over papaya to make it tangy and sweet at the same time. But you should stop combining the two together as it can cause anemia and hemoglobin imbalance.

Orange and milk: Do not consume a mixture of milk and orange as it can get difficult to digest and cause numerous health issues. According to Times of India, the acid in orange will destroy the enzymes that are responsible for digesting the starch present in the cereal.

Guava and Banana: Both guava and bananas when consumed together can increase the risk of acidosis, nausea, bloating, gas, and persistent headaches.

Both guava and bananas when consumed together can increase the risk of acidosis, nausea, bloating, gas, and persistent headaches. Pineapple and Milk: Pineapple has a compound called bromelain, which can health issues in your body when clubbed with milk. It can lead to gas, stomachache, nausea, headaches, and infections.

So, next time when hunger pangs and cravings strike, remember these wrong fruit combinations in mind.