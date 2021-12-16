Keeping your body healthy from outside as well as inside is important. Not just physical exercise even healthy eating plays a crucial role in keeping the body fit and energetic. No amount of physical exercise will be helpful if you are not eating the right food. A well-balanced diet must contain everything, from proteins to carbs. Yet there are days where you feel bloated. If you constantly feel bloated, gas, burning sensation, acidity, or flatulence after a meal, do not ignore these signs. This means your body has low stomach acid. You should not worry as it can be easily tackled by improving food and lifestyle choices.Also Read - Here’s How Healthy Eating Can Lead to an Active And Healthy Lifestyle
Taking it to Instagram, Rashi Chowdhary, a renowned nutritionist, shares valuables on how to balance stomach acid levels. The caption read," Your stomach acid helps to break down proteins and minerals from food and also removes harmful bacteria and parasites in the food to protect your body from infection. A Heidelberg test can help diagnose stomach acid levels and if you're diagnosed with this issue then here are 5 hacks that can help you build it back up."
Here Are The Tips:
- Don’t eat in a rush: Taking smaller bites stimulates your digestive enzymes which can reduce low stomach acid symptoms
- De-stress: Stressful situations lower our stomach acid production and stress management techniques like morning rituals, earthing & water memory can really help.
- Try digestion-stimulating herbs: Studies have shown that herbs like ginger and black pepper helps increase stomach acid levels. Ginger also has anti-inflammatory properties that can lower levels of inflammation in the gut. You can add it to your green juice every day or have it in warm water with lemon.
- Have ACV with mother: A good quality organic ACV with mother can increase stomach acid levels because of its acidic properties. It also helps reduce symptoms from acid reflux, diabetes, and high blood sugar.
- Eat fermented vegetables: Having fermented vegetables such as kimchi, sauerkraut, and pickles bring up your stomach acid levels naturally.