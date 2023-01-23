Home

5 Healthy And Herbal Tea Recipes to Warm Up Your Winter Mornings

People around the world are slowly starting to understand the importance of good health and that sure does require some lifestyle changes. While exercising and staying active is one of the top-recommended suggestions to stay healthy, our everyday choices of beverages can also make a lot of difference.

We all have a favourite tea or at least one we prefer over others but did you know, some of them can actually help you achieve your health goals? Whether you wish to keep your weight in check or manage any illness or stress, there is a tea for every health problem that can give you much-needed relief. Wondering where to start from? Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO of VAHDAM India shares top 5 teas to pick from and bring about that change in your lifestyle you have been meaning to!

1. Turmeric Teas

Turmeric is known to be a healing superfood with anti-inflammatory properties. Its benefits are commonly known but that isn’t the only reason it is a top pick. Turmeric is super accessible, can be made easily at home, and can be a caffeine-free beverage. Its spicy kick can be paired with a number of herbs too hence it’s truly versatile.

2. Chamomile Teas

There’s hardly anyone who doesn’t enjoy being calm and relaxed and chamomile teas are known to give you this exact feeling. Not just that, Chamomile is recommended for various reasons. It promotes better sleep and alleviates stress and anxiety. It also helps with menstrual pain, osteoporosis, and even symptoms of a cold. You can have a cup of Chamomile tea in the mid-afternoon or a few hours before bedtime to enjoy its benefits.

3. Hibiscus Teas

If you enjoy a citrusy brew with floral notes then this is the perfect pick for you. Another caffeine-free herbal tea, hibiscus tea can help fight certain cancers and help manage blood pressure. It boosts liver health and may also be helpful in losing weight. Hibiscus tea is super easy to brew- However, homemade or ready-made available tea is a great option to switch to.

4. Oolong Teas

This partially oxidized tea is genuinely underrated and it’s time we shine a light on its endless benefits. Oolong tea contains polyphenols which offer amazing health benefits. It can also help reduce cholesterol levels and support healthy heart function. If you enjoy the flavor profile of green tea and wish to try something robust, give Oolong tea a try.

5. Ginger Tea

You may have had a cup or two of ginger tea whenever you’d fall sick. It is one tea that comes to everyone’s mind when treating sore throat, cough, and the common cold. Ginger tea can also help prevent digestive issues and is an effective remedy for nausea. It contains gingerols, the compound that lends it a characteristic taste and smell which can also help with diabetes. You can brew a cup with fresh ginger as it is or mixes it with your black tea, chai tea (with or without milk depending on your preference), and green tea as well. Some ingredients best paired to brew ginger tea are available in your pantry. Herbs and spices like amla, lemon, black pepper, honey, and turmeric when blended with ginger enhance its antioxidant properties.

(With inputs from IANS)