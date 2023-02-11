Home

5 Healthy And Nutritious Indian Breakfasts For Kids to Kickstart Their Day

Here are 5 tasty, healthy breakfast ideas that your kids are sure to get on board with. Read on!

As parents, it can be challenging to provide a balanced diet of wholesome meals for your children because they are frequently picky eaters. Keeping an eye on your children’s diets and making sure they are eating healthy meals is equally important. Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness & Nutrition Expert reveals some tasty, healthy breakfast ideas that your kids are sure to get on board with.

5 Indian Breakfast Ideas for Children:

Oats: Overnight Oats would be a healthy option to start your kid’s day. Prepare it in Mason Jars one night before and store it. During breakfast, you can customize this recipe by adding your kid’s preferred fruit toppings like bananas, cherries, and strawberries, or with almonds and pistachios with some cocoa powder and honey for the kids to enjoy it guilt-free. One can also prepare oats dosa or idli or upma and create different types of varieties with this power-packed food item. Egg-based breakfast: Eggs are a staple breakfast food, versatile, and packed with high-quality protein and nutrients. Proteins found in eggs are especially crucial as it aids in the growth of muscles and tissues in children. You can serve eggs to your children in a variety of ways, including scrambled, omelette, hard-boiled, egg wraps, and egg sandwiches. Greens packed with nutrients: The foods with the most nutrients per serving are leafy greens. Sauté some green veggies like spinach, cabbage or capsicum your kids like and combine it with toast, it will be a healthy and delicious choice to serve for breakfast. One thing to keep a note of is, do not overcook veggies because the high heat might lose nutrients present in the veggies. Bowl of seasonal fruits with yogurt: Winter’s arrival causes kids to eat fewer fresh fruits, which might result in issues like vitamin inadequacies. Therefore, it is crucial that your kids eat fresh fruit, especially in the winter. Fresh fruits that grow in the winter also have a better nutritional content and have their best flavour when they are naturally harvested. Oranges, berries, and pomegranates are three examples of fruits and vegetables that are beneficial sources of vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants that enhance children’s immune systems. Furthermore, amlas increase the body’s antioxidant levels and are a fantastic source of vitamin C. Upma: Upma keeps tummy full for a longer duration and for working women, making upma for their kid’s during breakfast is quick and easy. There are multiple nutrients present in upma including proteins, vitamins, minerals, zinc, phosphorus, iron, and carbs. The nutrients in upma helping in maintaining and improving the condition of the kidneys, heart, bones, and immune system. One can also add simple veggies like peas, carrots and beans can increase the nutritive value of the food item.

