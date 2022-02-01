Your gut plays a vital role in keeping the body happy and healthy. Your gut has everything to do with your overall health. Hence, it is important that you eat healthy and gut-friendly food. This will help in keeping a tab on lifestyle as well. Your digestive health and immunity are linked.Also Read - Food Tips: Here Are Top 10 Winter Super Foods to Promote Bone Health And Immunity

Explaining more about how digestive health is linked with immunity, Dr Nitika Kohli Ayurveda expert explained on Instagram. The caption read,” The microbes that live in your gut (microbiome) play an important part in maintaining your immune system and your overall health. Eating the right foods for your gut may help to support your immune system and overall health.” Also Read - From Citrus Fruits to Eggs, 9 Foods to Include in Diet to Improve Brain Function

Also Read - 5 Ways to Improve Your Gut Health During the Pandemic

Here Are 5 Healthy Ways to Improve Gut Health And Increase Immunity

Cinnamon

Dr Kohli writes,” Soothes digestive discomfort, improves digestive capacity, boosts immunity and balances blood sugar.”

Ginger Root

According to Ayurveda expert, ginger root improves digestion, reduces inflammation, purifies GI tract, increases antioxidant levels and boosts immunity.

Avoid Late Dinners

Dr Kohli said that having heavy dinner late in the night or just before going to bed causes the maximum harm to the digestive system.

Stick to an Exercise Program

“Motivate yourself into an exercise routine to keep you fit physically and mentally,” says Dr Kohli.

Ditch The Stress

According to Dr Kohli, stress is a major reason that makes your bowel behave abnormally.