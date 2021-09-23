In India, heart failure cases are on a constant rise. It’s a progressive and chronic condition, in which the heart muscle becomes stiff over time and the heart is unable to pump blood properly, thereby limiting the amount of oxygen and nutrients circulated to the vital organs of the body.Also Read - Why You Should Never Have Tea on an Empty Stomach, Expert Speaks

The key reason behind the rising incidences of heart failures in youth as per the International Congestive Heart Failure study, the mean age of heart failure patients in India is 59 years, which is around 10 years younger than patients from western countries. A sedentary lifestyle, rising stress levels, and higher intake of junk foods combined with exposure to pollution are taking more and more youngsters in India under the grip of heart diseases.

The majority of heart failure patients get diagnosed at the time of their first hospitalization. This clearly shows the lack of awareness and ignorance about the signs symptoms of heart failure. The Heart Failure Society of America developed a handy tool that goes by the acronym FACES helping both doctors and patients quickly spot a possible combination of heart failure symptoms. Dr. Sunil Sofat, Director, Department of Interventional Cardiology, Jaypee Hospital (Noida) shares 5 warning signs you should not overlook:

F = Fatigue.

A = Activity limitation.

C = Congestion.

E = Edema or ankle swelling.

S = Shortness of breath.

These five warning signs do not confirm a diagnosis of heart failure; however, they do convey a sense of urgency to seek medical assistance.

Dr. Sofat further shares tips for a healthy heart: