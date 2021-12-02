Menstrual pain is not uncommon. Women on periods are often seen using a hot water bottle or a heating pad as an effective way to relieve menstrual cramps. These are throbbing and aching sensations that cause discomfort around the abdomen area, lower back and thighs. The pain ranges from dull to bothersome to extreme that a few women have to see a doctor for medical attention. In addition, when muscles in the uterus contract and shed built-up lining, some women also experience nausea, vomiting, headache, faintness, bloating, constipation and low blood pressure.Also Read - Health Aside, Here's Another Reason to NOT Eat Pizzas And Burgers

No menstruating woman is alone when it comes to experiencing cramps or period pain. According to a study by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 84.1 per cent of women reported menstrual pain of which 43.1 per cent reported that they experience pain during every period. From mild to temporary cramping, home remedies have potentially proven to provide relief during the cycle.

Dr Shilpi Sachdev, MBBS, DNB, DMAS Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital – Moti Nagar shares 5 home remedies that can ease menstrual pain.

Application of heat

Applying heat to the body parts affected by cramps is one of the most common methods to relieve the pain. One can use a hot water bottle or heating pad to apply heat. It helps in making the uterus muscles relax, further resulting in reduced period pain. According to an international study – it is found that heat application is just as effective as ibuprofen (a non-steroidal medicine to treat pain and inflammation). Being a natural way of relieving pain, applying heat with the help of a hot water bottle, a heating pad or even taking a hot water bath is considered one of the most preferred methods to manage menstrual pain.

Massage therapy

About 20 minutes of massage therapy can make a huge difference in the pain. The therapy needs to be done by a professional therapist who could press the specific points around the abdomen, side and back. It reduces period pain and works much better when essential/aromatic oils are added to it. Some of the essential oils include – lavender, peppermint, rose and fennel. It is always advised to use high-quality essential oil and dilute it with a carrier oil to avoid irritation on the skin.

Take good diet

Diet plays a crucial role in alleviating period cramps. It also plays an essential role in reducing inflammation, bloating and constipation. Women who prefer a low-fat vegetarian diet often find it easier to manage cramping with better blood flows. In addition, it is recommended to avoid certain foods such as highly-processed food, carbonated drinks, caffeine, high-sugar food, salty food and alcohol to reduce the chances of heavy bloating and water retention. This can help in decreasing tension in the stomach while alleviating cramp pain. For healthy fats, one can always rely on lean meat sources and nuts such as almonds and walnuts.

Adding herbal teas to the diet

When the built-up lining on the uterus begins to shed, it releases large amounts of inflammatory prostaglandins. These chemicals put pressure on the uterus contracting the muscles and causing inflammatory cramping. Adding anti-inflammatory herbal teas can reduce muscle contractions and swelling that further eases menstrual pain. The best options of herbs to include in the diet especially for relieving period pain are chamomile tea, fennel seeds, cinnamon, ginger and dill. It is advised to include them a week before the start of the periods for better results.

Exercising and Yoga

When it comes to period pain, it is always necessary to do the things that relax the muscles. Whether it is stretching or doing certain yoga poses to achieve that relaxing effect. Slower and deep stretching exercises show proven effects on soothing period pain. Think about the areas affected by cramps such as the belly, pelvis, thighs and lower back and then focus on the exercises that can help in relaxing the muscles of these body parts. Slow workouts also help in improving the period flow for women who struggle with the light period flow or delayed cycles.

Summing up

Menstrual cramps can occur during every period or menstrual cycle. However, that shouldn’t interfere with daily life activities. Any remedy, pose or even over-the-counter medication (prescribed by the doctor) that helps in making your period comfortable can be taken. If the cramping or pain becomes unbearable, it is always better to see a good doctor.