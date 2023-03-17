Home

Health

5 Immunity Booster Food And Drinks To Combat Flu Season

5 Immunity Booster Food And Drinks To Combat Flu Season

Food and beverage choices can play a key role on how our body functions. During the flu season, it is important to consume foods that help enhance the immune system.

Immunity Food For Flu: Drastic change in weather has led to causality for several diseases. With the new Influenza virus on the block, a wave of panic has gripped people. Cold, cough, fever body ache etc are now found to have a become a common health problem. With increased cases of H3N2 virus, it only highlights how important it is to keep our immune system strong to combat such viruses to the best. There are several methods to maintain a strong and healthy immune system. From lifestyle tweaks to food choices, everything determines how our body and immunity function overall. Diet forms an essential part of our system. Healthy balanced diet do not exactly cure a disease, it is no supplement to medical advise, but, it may help and build a better immunity system to fighting from invading virus.

Immunity Booster Food

Eggs: Rich in protein, eggs are one of the best foods to add in your diet. It enhances the immunity system and improves overall health. Vitamin C: Vitamin C rich food is one of the essential nutrients required for the body. It It helps to boost immunity and vitamin c rich food are good way to include in diet while suffering form flu. Orange, grapes, kiwi, red pepper are few food rich in vitamin C. Milk, Juice, Green Tea: Milk is a great source of Calcium. Green tea can be soothing and its antioxidants properties improve health. Fruit juices also have essential nutrients and not to forget that fluids are important to keep the body hydrated. To the Greens: Not a popular food amongst many, but green leafy vegetables help enhance immunity system and are a good source of vitamin A, C, E and K. Broccoli is also powerhouse of nutrients like calcium and fiber. Ginger and Garlic: Ginger and garlic add the much needed zing flavour to the food. In addition to it, ginger helps to prevent inflammation while garlic has been used for ages for its medicinal purposes.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Food News on India.com.