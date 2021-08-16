Health: At present, India going through the second wave of the covid-19 virus. The health experts are anticipating the third wave of the coronavirus too. We need to be careful and should take the covid-19 vaccine shots. The covid-19 vaccination has been proven beneficial in reducing the severity of the virus and hence, it is highly important to take part in the vaccine inoculation drive. By consuming the right diet, we can remain fit and healthy.Also Read - How Are You Planning to Protect Your Food from Monsoon Season?

The vaccine however has some side effects. The side effects are not jarring and can be easily managed with the right medicine, medical advice and a proper and nutritious diet. Along with proper and balanced food, rest is equally important.

Consuming the right food acts as a natural booster for health and helps in building immunity. The food can help in curbing vaccine side effects. They help in boosting immunity.

Here is the list of food you should consume after vaccine jab:

Green and Leafy Vegetables

Consuming a healthy and nutritious diet is paramount. Green and leafy vegetables will keep you hydrated the entire day, provide stamina and also will boost up your immunity. These vegetables are rich in fibre and anti-oxidants. They also contain nutrients and vitamins like A, C, K, magnesium etc. anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory vegetables like spinach, kale and broccoli too should be consumed these days.

Turmeric

Turmeric is an ancient remedy for body issues. It is also added in the Indians kitchen for adding flavour to the curry. The curcumin present in turmeric has a natural healing property. They are high in antioxidants which help in relaxing muscles and healing wounds. Turmeric is also an anti-stress ingredient. When added to food, it helps the brain by coping with stress and helps in recovery. You can add turmeric to milk and in different curry too.

Garlic

Garlic is the heart of all Indian dishes. They are included in curry, soup and other spicy dishes preparation. Garlic has many health benefits. It helps in lowering blood pressure. It also purifies the blood and helps in keeping the cholesterol level in check. It is also a rich source of boosting immunities and probiotics.

Fresh Fruits

Fruits are always healthy and the most natural way of consuming vitamins and proteins. They help in boosting and increasing the immunity of the system. Citrus fruit juices like lemon, orange, kiwi also help in boosting immunity.

Coconut Water

Coconut water will you hydrated throughout the day as the vaccine tends to make you thirsty and dehydrated. It is very important to stay hydrated before and after getting the vaccine jab. It is advised by doctors that coconut water helps in controlling blood pressure and is a rich source to remain hydrated. It has minerals and vitamins packed in huge amounts. Important elements like vitamins C, phosphorous, calcium, magnesium and potassium are present. They also help in removing harmful toxins from the body.

Hence, it is very important to remain hydrated and consume the right food before and after vaccination to remain strong and healthy.