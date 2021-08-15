Benefits of Sugarcane Juice: A chilled glass of sugarcane juice and hot summer days are the perfect combination. After Brazil, India is one of the world’s largest producers of sugarcane. The price of sugarcane can vary, starting right from Rs.10 to any amount. The best part about sugarcane is, they are available across all states and not just one specific state. The major production of sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.Also Read - How Are You Planning to Protect Your Food from Monsoon Season?

Sugarcane juice contains zero fat, cholesterol, fibre and protein. According to a study done by HealthifyMe, 240ml of sugarcane (8 ounces) with no added additives contains 250 calories and 30gm of natural sugar. This is the healthiest and the most nutritious drink one can think of consuming.

What are the benefits of sugarcane juice?

We have brought to you some important facts and benefits of sugarcane juice. Read here!

Source of Instant Energy

Sugarcane is an instant source of energy. Consume just a glass during an extremely hot day and you’re good to go! Sugarcane not only energises your body but also protects you from dehydration, which is frequent during hot days. This is easily absorbed by the body and increases your sugar levels.

Boosts Liver Function and Helps in Maintaining Kidney Health

Sugarcane juice is the healthiest and the most natural way of consuming nutrients. It is also the best way to treatment for liver-related ailments like jaundice. Being alkaline in nature, sugarcane juice helps in maintaining electrolyte balance.

Sugarcane juice helps in taking care of the shape of the kidney. It is naturally low in cholesterol and has low sodium potential in food along with no saturated fats.

Helps in Fighting Cancer

Sugarcane juice helps in putting up a tough fight against cancer. It is a rich source of calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron and manganese. All these make sugarcane alkaline in nature. With the help of these rich sources, the body helps in battling cancerous cells. This is also helpful if a person is going through prostate and breast cancer.

Best Source to Cure Acne, Bad Breath, and Cavity

Sugarcane juice is the best source of reducing all skin issues. It is high in acids like glycolic, alpha-hydroxy (AHA) which increases the production of cells. They also help in exfoliating skin and removing the chances of causing acne.

Sugarcane juice is loaded with minerals like calcium and phosphorus. With the help of sugarcane, tooth enamel and teeth are strengthened and become less active to decay. Usually, bad breaths are caused due to a lack of proper nutrients which sugarcane juice can cure.

Helps in Digestive System and STDs &UTIs

Sugarcane juice is rich in potassium and balances the pH levels in a stomach. People suffering from digestive issues can consume sugarcane juice as this will help in boosting up the secretion process of digestive juices. With the presence of several vitamins and minerals, sugarcane juice also helps in preventing stomach infections.

Sugarcane juice when consumed in diluted form, helps in alleviating the burning sensation caused by sexually transmitted diseases, kidney stones, urinary tract infections, prostatitis and others.

Sugarcane juice is the natural way of consuming healthy and rich minerals and vitamins. Do make sure to have a proper nutritional and balanced diet.

Are you planning on consuming healthy sugarcane juice today?