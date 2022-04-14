A multivitamin is a preparation intended to serve as a dietary supplement with vitamins, dietary minerals, and other nutritional elements. A multivitamin supplement is defined as a supplement containing three or more vitamins and minerals that do not include herbs, hormones or drugs. Multivitamins provide us with a convenient source of vitamins and minerals. These supplements provide a good foundation for health.Also Read - 7 Vitamins and Minerals One Should Take Daily For Good Health

Below are five nutrients and vitamins that every daily multivitamin should have:

Magnesium

This essential nutrient is important to energy production and maintaining healthy bones. It can balance blood sugar levels, improve sleep patterns, and has an overall calming effect on the nervous system. The body doesn't produce magnesium naturally, so it's important to get the essential nutrient elsewhere, such as in meals or multivitamins.

Calcium

Calcium is important in multivitamins, especially women's daily multivitamins. Women often suffer from bone degradation as they age, often resulting in osteoporosis. A good multivitamin will have calcium citrate. This specific type of calcium is easier to absorb for many people.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D helps the immune system. It can also help slow down hair loss. Vitamin D is naturally absorbed from the body by sunlight. However, studies show that 40 per cent of people don't get enough sunlight to provide their bodies with enough much-needed Vitamin D. Sunscreen can also have a negative effect on Vitamin D absorption. That's why it's important to take a multivitamin that contains plenty of Vitamin D.

Iron

Red meats are the main source of iron, but it’s really not healthy to get all of your iron from your food. Too much red meat comes with a variety of health risks, so it’s important to fill out your daily required amount of iron with a high-quality multivitamin. Iron promotes healthy red blood cells, improves brain function, and can aid in energy production.

Vitamin B-12

A good multivitamin will be rich in Vitamin B-12 and the other B vitamins. Specifically, Vitamin B-12 aids in energy production and helps the body break down other nutrients. Someone with not enough Vitamin B-12 intake will feel sluggish and under the weather.

Vitamin B-12 can be found in foods such as fish, meat, and eggs; however, it can sometimes be hard to get enough Vitamin B-12 from your diet alone. All good multivitamins will contain a healthy portion of Vitamin B-12 or Vitamin B complex.

Finding the Perfect Multivitamin

It can be difficult to find the perfect multivitamin because everyone is different. A good vitamin for one person may be lacking for another. That’s why it’s important to try different multivitamins until the right one is found.